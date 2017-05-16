Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister? Unraveling the mystery

For years, there have been speculations that rapper Nicki Minaj has a twin. Many fans from different parts of the world believe she does. Some argue that her look-alike is her sibling. Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister? Find out today.

The rapper at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj continues to amaze her fans with incredible music. Aside from music, they are curious about her personal life. One of the most commonly asked questions is, "Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister?"

Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister?

In reality, Nicki Minaj is not a twin. Fans have speculated she has an identical twin, especially after her younger sister attracted public attention. Before we delve right into it, who is Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj's real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. She is a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter.

The rapper was born in Trinidad on 8th December 1982. Her age is 40 years as of 2023, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The America-based rapper first gained recognition after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. She is known for her flowing, quick-spoken rap style and for her provocative lyrics.

Background on Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj comes from a musical family. Her father, the late Robert Maraj, was a financial executive and part-time gospel singer. On the other hand, her mother, Carol, is also a gospel singer.

The rapper ming in 2004 in a quartet called the Hoodstars. She released her debut mixtape, Playtime Is Over, on 5th July 2007. Her music was well-received by fans.

So far, she has released four studio albums, one compilation album, three mixtapes, 134 singles, and 18 promotional singles. Pink Friday was a commercial success and her breakthrough album. Her albums are listed below.

Pink Friday (2010)

(2010) Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012)

(2012) The Pinkprint (2014)

(2014) Queen (2018)

(2018) Pink Friday 2 (Scheduled for release in November 2023)

The rapper is known for her alter egos, especially in her music videos. She lived through characters she created in her childhood as a means of escape from her parents, who fought constantly.

To date, she has alter egos. The known ones are Cookie, Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, Nicki Teresa, and Rosa.

Her alter ego, Roman Zolanski, is known as "a demon inside her". She assumes Roman's character when she is angry. Roman is her alleged twin brother.

Nicki has achieved success in the music front and other areas of her life. Some of the awards she has won in her career are listed below.

Eight American Music Awards

12 BET Awards

Seven BET Hip Hop Awards

Four Billboard Music Awards

Five MTV Video Music Awards

Six MTV Europe Music Awards

Two People's Choice Awards

One Soul Train Music Award

Four Teen Choice Awards

Away from music, Nicki is married to her childhood friend, Kenneth Petty, alias Zoo. The two got married in October 2019 and are blessed with one child.

What is the name of Nicki Minaj's child? The rapper has not disclosed his official name, but she fondly refers to her son as Papa Bear.

The rapper attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

The twin sister speculation

In 2013, the rapper introduced her younger sister, Ming Maraj, to the world. At the time, she was a bit too young for fans to speculate anything.

Years later, the rapper posted a picture of herself with Ming. Fans could not believe how much Nicki Minaj's sister looks like her famous sister.

Currently, Ming Maraj's age is 17 years. She was born on 7th January 2006, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn. The uncanny resemblance between the siblings fueled rumours that Nicki has a twin.

Does Nicki Minaj have an identical twin sister? Claim verifications

Does Nicki Minaj have a twin brother? The rapper does not have a twin bro. Roman Zolanski, the "demon inside her", is one of her alter egos, not her twin brother. The rapper has four siblings, and none are twins.

Analysing the rapper's family background

How many siblings does Nicki Minaj have? The rapper has four siblings. She has one sister and three brothers. Here is a look at each of her siblings.

Jelani Maraj

Jelani Maraj is the oldest in the family. He was born on 27th November 1978 and is 44 years old as of 2023.

Jelani made the news in January 2020 after being sentenced for predatory sexual assault. He is serving his 25-year term. The rapper is his immediate follower.

The rapper poses in the Winners' Room after winning the Best Hip Hop Award and Best Looking Award during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Lamar

Brandon Lamar is Nicki Minaj’s step-sibling. He is a rapper.

Micaiah Maraj

Micaiah was born on 29th March 1998. He was born in New York City and is an Aries. He started high school in 2014 and likes to play drums. He loves music and is a huge fan of Rhianna and K Michelle.

Ming Maraj

Is Ming Nicki Minaj's real sister? Ming and Nicki are half-sisters. They share the same father but have different mothers.

Nicki Minaj's sibling's age is 17 years as of 2023. She was born on 7th January 2006. Her uncanny resemblance to the rapper has made many fans speculate they are twins. In reality, they are not.

How many sisters does Nicki Minaj have? The rapper has one half-sister. Nicki Minaj's sister's school is in New York City.

Addressing misconceptions

While some fans truly believe Nicki Minaj has a twin sister, she does not. She simply looks like her younger sister, Ming, but the two have a significant age gap. Any other rumoured twin could possibly be one of the rapper's alter egos.

Does Nicki Minaj have a twin sister? The rapper, singer, and songwriter does not have a twin sister. She has a much younger half-sister who is her look-alike. The resemblance between the two is likely to cause the twin rumour to persist in the future.

