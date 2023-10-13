Stephen Sanchez's height, age, ethnicity, family, net worth

Stephen is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality. He sings pop music and is known for popular songs such as Until I Found You, Because of You and Hold Her While You Can. He released his first EP, What Was, Not Now, in 2021. What is Stephen Sanchez’s height? Learn more about the singer-songwriter in this article.

American singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez performing for a crowD (L). The singer posing for a picture close to a palm tree (R). Photo: @stephensanchezofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Stephen Sanchez has garnered fame on social media platforms, especially on TikTok, where he boasts a massive following. He came into the limelight for his 2022 song, Until I Found You, which went viral on social media. His bio has all the details you need to know about him, including his height.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Christopher Sanchez Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 2002 Age 20 years (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Northern California, United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer-songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @stephensanchezofficial TikTok @stephensanchezofficial

What is Stephen Sanchez’s height?

The American musician is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. His weight is approximately 141 pounds or 64 centimetres.

Stephen was born on 3 November 2002 in North California, United States of America. He spent his childhood in Sacramento. Stephen Sanchez’s parents are Mr and Mrs Sanchez. In an interview with Bring It Backwards, he mentions his parents, saying how they have supported his career since childhood.

Stephen Sanchez’s family has played a role in his musical interest. He had three people in his family who were into music: his great-grandmother, great-grandfather, and grandfather.

What is Stephen Sanchez’s nationality?

Stephen Sanchez holding on 18 September 2023, ready to perform. Photo: Nathan Congleton

He is American. Is Stephen Sanchez Hispanic? He is of mixed ethnicity. The American artist's surname suggests that he has Hispanic roots.

How old is Stephen Sanchez?

He is 20 years old as of October 2023. When is Stephen Sanchez’s birthday? The social media influencer celebrates his birthday on the 3rd of November, as he was born in 2002. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

He developed an interest in music in childhood. Stephen Sanchez had great grandparents and a grandfather who loved music and playing guitar, which inspired him to want to become a singer.

He got his first guitar from his mother and started writing music in high school. He gained immense fame when he posted the cover of Cage The Elephant's Cigarette Daydreams, which went viral on TikTok. In 2020, he released his first song, Lady by The Sea. His other songs include Evangeline, Be More, and Only Girl.

He is famous on TikTok with over 1.5 million followers. He uses the platform to share his music videos. His fame has extended to Instagram, where he has amassed over 940 thousand followers. He has a YouTube channel with 1.04 million subscribers. He also has an X (Twitter) account with a considerable following.

What is Stephen Sanchez’s net worth?

Stephen Sanchez at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Jason Kempin

His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He makes money from his career as a musician and social media influencer.

Is Stephen Sanchez married?

The American singer has never been married. In an interview, he said he dated a girl who was the main inspiration behind his popular song Until I Found You. The former Stephen Sanchez’s girlfriend, Georgia, is the one singing in the background of that song.

In the aforementioned interview with Bring it Backwards on YouTube, he said that he had broken up with Georgia about one month before the release of Until I Found You.

FAQs

Who is Stephen Sanchez? He is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality who became famous for his song Until I Found You. Where is Stephen Sanchez from? He was born in North California, United States of America and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. What is Stephen Sanchez’s age? He is 20 years old as of October 2023. How tall is Stephen Sanchez? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. What is Stephen Sanchez’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity with Hispanic roots. Who is Stephen Sanchez’s wife? The social media personality is not married.

