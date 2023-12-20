Does Sadio Mane have a wife? A look at his relationships

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese professional footballer who is a winger for the Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Senegal national team. He previously played for Liverpool F.C of the EPL and Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga. While his professional life is an open book, not much is known about his love life. Does Sadio Mane have a wife?

Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr looks on before the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Michael Regan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sadio Mane started his football career in 2011 with the French club Metz. Since then, he has played for other football clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton FC, Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich. Like many other celebrities, Sadio has managed to keep his personal life under wraps.

Full name Sadio Mane Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal Current residence Saudi Arabia Nationality Senegalese Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Satou Toure Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Melissa Reddy School Generation Foot Academy Profession Pro football player Instagram @sadiomaneofficiel X (Twitter) @smane_officiel Facebook @SadioMane

Who is Sadio Mane?

Mane is a professional football player and philanthropist. He was born on 10 April 1992 in Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal. Sadio is 31 years old as of 2023. He is a Senegalese citizen of African descent.

The footballer's mother is Satou Toure. His father died when he was seven years old, and therefore, he was raised by his mother and uncle.

His prowess in sports has earned him several accolades, such as the African Footballer of the Year award, the Socrates Award and the Premier League Golden Boot.

Does Sadio Mane have a wife?

Sadio Mane of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Hertha BSC at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: Boris Streubel

Source: Getty Images

Is Sadio Mane married? The Senegalese footballer is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. However, in late 2018, there were rumours that he was to have a wedding with a Tunisian lady that was to be held in the Stadium Olympique de Sousse.

The football player took to his and refuted the claims. Here is part of what he wrote:

I would like to inform that the supposed marriage does not exist and all this information is false and baseless. Personally, I stay focused on my work and I also want to inform that all documents don't involve me much.

In 2022, the Al Nassr star described the qualities of a woman he would marry. According to Football Tweet on their X (Twitter) page, Sadio mentioned:

I've seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). I want to marry a woman who respects God and prayers well.

Who is Sadio Mane's girlfriend now?

The footballer has never confirmed to be in any relationship. However, he has been romantically linked with one lady since he shot into the limelight. Her me is Melissa Reddy.

Melissa Reddy attends the Sky Sports Opening Night party of the 23/24 Premier League season at Village Underground in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Reddy and Sadio Mané are believed to have begun dating when he played for Liverpool FC in the EPL. Until now, neither of them has publicly confirmed any information about their alleged relationship.

Melissa is a South African journalist and author. She was born on 24 August 1986. Melissa worked as the senior football correspondent at JOE before joining The Independent as the senior football correspondent in November 2019. She is currently a senior reporter for Sky Sports News.

The sports reporter released her first book, Believe Us: How Jürgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool Into Tittle Winners, in 2020. Additionally, she began her podcast interview series, Between The Lines with Melissa Reddy, the same year.

FAQs

Who is Sadio Mane? He is a Senegalese professional football player and philanthropist. Where is Sadio Mane from? He was born in Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal. What is Sadio Mane's age? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 April 1992. Who is Sadio Mane's wife and son? The football star does not have a wife, nor does he have a kid. Does Sadio Mane have a girlfriend? He allegedly dates Melissa Reddy, a sports journalist, podcaster, and author. What is Sadio Mane's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Where does Sadio Mane live? He currently resides in Saudi Arabia.

Does Sadio Mane have a wife? The Senegalese footballer is not married and has never tied the knot with anyone. As of 2023, the footballer is reportedly dating Melissa Reddy, a sports journalist and author.

