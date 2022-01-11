Dancer Toni Costa’s biography: age, net worth, new girlfriend

Toni Costa came into the limelight due to his dancing skills. He has featured in numerous dancing competitions in his career. His relationship with Adamari López Torres, the former spouse of Puerto Rican superstar Luis Fonsi, also made him famous.

Most people participate in dance because it burns calories, improves balance, strengthens muscles, and increases flexibility. For Toni Costa, dancing is his primary source of income. Besides being a dancer, who is he? Read on to find out details of his age, net worth, new girlfriend, and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Toni Costa

Toni Costa Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th August 1983

20th August 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Valencia, Spain

Valencia, Spain Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States of America

Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Girlfriend: Evelyn Beltran, aka La Bichota

Evelyn Beltran, aka La Bichota Profession: Dancer, Zumba instructor, and Youtuber

Dancer, Zumba instructor, and Youtuber Toni Costa's Instagram: @toni

Toni Costa's biography

Dancer Tony Costa was born in Valencia, Spain. His nationality is Spanish, and his ethnicity is Hispanic. He attended school in Spain and is fluent in Spanish. Today, he lives in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Toni Costa's age

The dancer is 38 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20th August 1983, and his Zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The dancer started his career many years ago. He has featured in numerous dancing competitions in his home country and overseas. While he can move to any beat, he tends to lean towards ballroom dancing, which he has perfected over the years.

In addition to professional dancing, he is also a Zumba instructor. He is licensed to teach Zumba, Zumba Sentao, and Zumba Step. He enjoys teaching Zumba classes because each session feels like a party.

The dancer also runs an eponymous YouTube channel started on 1st February 2012. He has over 245k subscribers on the platform, and his videos include Zumba sessions, dance tutorials, and his fatherhood journey. His YouTube content is in Spanish.

What is Toni Costa's net worth?

There is no official communication about the dancer's net worth. However, it is apparent that he makes a good sum of money from his dancing and social media career.

Is Toni Costa gay?

The dancer's sexuality has been questioned numerous times, mainly because of his dancing videos that sometimes feature men. However, he is not gay, and neither is he bisexual. He is straight and is in a relationship with a woman.

Who is Toni Costa's new girlfriend?

The dancer is currently dating Evelyn Beltran, alias La Bichota. A short while after his breakup with Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez, the two made their relationship public.

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa had been in a relationship for a decade and were engaged before the split. The two first met while participating in the Mira Quién Baila (Look who's dancing) competition.

In September 2014, the former lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Alaïa was born on 4th March 2015. She has a close relationship with her father and often features in his YouTube videos and Instagram posts.

Hair and eye colour

The YouTube celebrity and dancer has dark brown hair and eyes.

Tony Costa is a famous Spanish dancer, Zumba instructor, and YouTuber. He is known for his flexibility on the dance floor, and he particularly enjoys ballroom dancing.

