Brianna Arsement’s biography: age, birthday, husband, net worth

Brianna Arsement is an American YouTuber and wife of famous YouTube gamer Preston Arsement. She rose to fame for playing games like Minecraft, which she uploads on her channel, BriannaPlayz.

She is a big Harry Potter and Disney fan and recently began following Game of Thrones and The Office on Netflix. Her favourite meal is prawns and mashed potatoes, while her favourite dessert is chocolate chip cookies.

Profile summary

Full name Brianna Paige Arsement Gender Female Date of birth 2 January 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Wichita Falls, Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Benny Barnhart Mother Connie Barnhart Marital status Married Husband Preston Blaine Arsement University Texas Christian University Profession YouTuber Net worth $1.5 million YouTube BriannaPlayz Instagram @brianna_

Brianna Arsement’s biography

The YouTuber was born Brianna Paige Barnhart in Wichita Falls, Texas. Her mother, Connie Barnhart, is a schoolteacher, while her father, Benny Barnhart, works as a physician. She is an only child.

After graduating from Wichita Falls High School, she went to Texas Christian University. She completed her higher studies at Simmons University in Boston and finally earned her Registered Nurse Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN BSN) from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

What is Brianna Arsement’s age?

She is 29 years old as of 2023. The YouTube gamer’s date of birth is 2 January 1994. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Brianna Arsement do?

Before her YouTube fame, she worked as an emergency room nurse at UT Southwestern Clements Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She has also been a theatre performer in stage musicals like Legally Blonde.

Brianna initially had no intentions of being an internet celebrity. However, her husband persuaded her to go into YouTube content creation, and it panned out for her.

She launched her YouTube channel, BriannaPlayz, which is quite similar to Preston's, in terms of its name and content, on December 16, 2018. The channel surpassed one million subscribers in less than a year, and the entertainer now has a Diamond Play Button. She has garnered over 4.8 million subscribers as of 2022.

She also publishes other content, ranging from music covers to pranks to challenge videos, many of which feature Preston. She often collaborates with him on his YouTube channels and merchandise.

Besides being a gamer, Brianna is also a singer and has sung a cover version of Hurt by Christina Aguilera. She is working on her music video and wishes to collaborate with the famous YouTuber PewDiePie.

What is Brianna Arsement’s net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million. She earns an estimated $195.2k- $3.1 million in a year from her YouTube channel. She has provided her merchandise sold through her website—the prices of her merchandise range from $5 to $50.

Who is Brianna Arsement's husband?

Brianna’s husband, Preston Arsement, is known for his Minecraft channels, TBNRfrags and PrestonPlayz. The couple met while Brianna was working at UT Southwestern. Preston's aunt was her colleague and once mentioned her nephew's good qualities, including his caring attitude and unwavering faith.

She was drawn to his qualities and thought they had much in common. She agreed to go on a coffee date with him a few weeks later. The two ended up having a six-hour-long conversation, and their friends thought they had been kidnapped.

Preston and Brianna Arsement grew closer and began dating. They got engaged in October 2017 and married on May 12, 2018, at Dallas Union Station. Brianna's best friend and nursing colleague, Brittany Carr, was the maid of honour, with her sorority sisters as bridesmaids. Does Brianna Arsement have a baby? No, the couple is yet to have children.

Fast facts about Brianna Arsement

