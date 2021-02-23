Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan's bio: who is Helen Hunt’s daughter?

Helen Hunt rose to fame for her role as Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You. She is an Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner. Many people want to know more about her, especially her family life. Well, she is the mother of Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, a celebrity child and actress. Discover more about her daughter today.

Makena Lei Carnahan attends Mirror And LD Entertainment Present "The Miracle Season" at The London West Hollywood on 27th March 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan is an actress and a celebrity child. The young actress has appeared in Ride (2014) and The Miracle Season (2018). Although born to celebrity parents, she has mostly kept her life low-key. She makes sporadic media appearances with her famous parents.

Profile summary

Full name Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan Gender Female Date of birth 13th May 2004 Age 19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 2 in (157 cm) Weight 127lb (58 kg) Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Father Matthew Carnahan Mother Helen Hunt Step-siblings 1 Alma mater Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Profession Actress

Who is Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan?

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan is a celebrity child and actress. She was born to parents who have made a significant impact on the film and television industry. Although she leads a private life, she has made a few movie appearances.

How old is Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan?

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan's age is 19 years as of 2023. She was born on 13th May 2004, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where is Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan from?

The actress comes from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Los Angeles, California. She lives in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Who are Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan's parents?

Has Helen Hunt got a daughter? Yes, she does.

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan is Helen Hunt's daughter. Hunt is an award-winning American actress and director.

Hunt has won an Academy Award, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards for her work. How many biological children does Helen Hunt have? The actress has one child, i.e., Makena.

On the other hand, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan's dad is Matthew Carnahan, an American producer, writer, and director.

The celebrity child has an older stepbrother, Emmett Carnahan, from his dad's previous relationship. Her parents split in August 2017.

Educational background

There are indications the actress went to the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. She is currently a student at New York University.

Career

The celebrity child is still a student. Even so, she has taken in her parent's footsteps. She is an actress who has made two cameo appearances in films.

Her first role was in 2014 in the film Ride. She played the role of a young girl on the plane.

Ride follows a mum who travels cross-country to California to be with her son after he decides to drop out of school and become a surfer. The film was written and directed by her mother.

Her second role was in the film The Miracle Season, which premiered in 2018. She played the role of Ruby.

The movie is about high school girls' quest to win the state championship. After the tragic death of a star volleyball player, a team of dispirited high school girls band together, hoping to win the state championship.

Besides acting, the celebrity child is a music artist. Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan's music was only recently launched, and her debut track, When You Ask, is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Actress Helen Hunt and her daughter pose backstage at the hit Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan musical "On Your Feet! on 22nd June 2016 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Is Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan married?

No, the young actress and singer is yet to get married. She is currently focusing on her university studies and building her singing career. There are no details about her boyfriend or dating history.

How tall is Helen Hunt's daughter?

Helen Hunt's daughter is 5 ft 2 in (157 cm) tall, and she weighs about 127lb (58 kg). She has ginger hair and brown eyes.

Trivia

She is an animal lover who has a pet dog.

She enjoys hanging out with her friends in her free time.

She has dancing figurines on her car's dashboard.

Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan was born to celebrity parents in whose footsteps she has followed. The teen is still studying and working on her music and acting career.

