Gabby Windey’s age, ethnicity, net worth, relationships

Gabby Windey is a reality television personality from the United States. She rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor season 26, where she was a runner-up. Gabby later became The Bachelorette in season 19, alongside her The Bachelor co-runner-up Rachel Recchia. What is Gabby Windey’s age? Find out all there is to know about the TV star.

Gabby Windey in a yellow and blue dress, holding a red rose and sitting beside a white staircase. Photo: Gizelle Hernandez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although Windey holds her family close, she has a strained relationship with her mother. As she revealed, her mother would alternate being physically affectionate and withholding love. Gabby said that her complicated childhood relationship with her mother left her with some emotional scars. She recalled thinking that if her mother could stop loving her, others could, too.

Profile summary

Full name Gabriela Maria Windey Gender Female Date of birth 2 January 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth O'Fallon, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rosemary Hewitt Father Patrick Windey Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Robby Hoffman Profession Reality TV personality Net worth $500 thousand – $2 million Instagram @gabby.windey TikTok @gabbywindey

What is Gabby Windey’s age?

She is 33 years old as of 2024. Gabby Windey was born on 2 January 1991. The reality television personality’s zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Gabriela Maria Windey was born in O'Fallon, Illinois. Her parents are Rosemary Hewitt and Patrick Windey, and she has an elder sister named Jazz. She has mixed ethnicity, with Mexican and Apache ancestry.

What does Gabby from The Bachelorette do?

Gabby Windey (L) and Val Chmerkovskiy are seen on September 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max

Source: Getty Images

Gabby was an ICU Nurse at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital before joining the entertainment industry. She was among the frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Although proud of her work, she said she wouldn’t return to intensive care.

Interestingly, Windey was simultaneously an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos from 2016 to 2021. However, she retired from cheering in April 2021.

Gabby won a Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021 for cheerleading and her work during the pandemic. The award is given to people with exceptional athletic ability who have shown remarkable humanitarian principles. Gabby made history as the first cheerleader and woman to win the prize, previously exclusive to NFL players.

A friend of hers nominated her for The Bachelor in 2018. However, the show’s filming clashed with football season, so she couldn’t be on the series to continue with cheerleading. After her cheerleading retirement, her friend re-nominated her, and she honoured the nomination.

Windey was announced as a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 in September 2021. The season starred medical sales representative Clayton Echard. Windey was a finalist alongside Rachel Recchia.

Windey and Rachel were later cast as co-leads on The Bachelorette season 19. The duo were the first-ever co-leads for an entire season, which ended in September 2022.

Even before The Bachelorette’s finale, Windey was announced as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars season 31. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, finished in second place. She went on to be a co-host for the show’s 2023 live tour. Having gotten a taste of hosting, she revealed that her dream was to be a sports broadcaster.

Windey has also amassed a substantial social media following. She has 1 million followers on Instagram, over 25 thousand on X (Twitter) and 222 thousand on TikTok.

What is Gabby Windey’s net worth?

According to NewsUnzip, StyleCaster and FreshersLIVE, the reality TV personality’s net worth is allegedly between $500 thousand and $2 million as of 2024. She previously made a living as an ICU Nurse and then as an NFL cheerleader. However, she made most of her fortune on The Bachelorette and Dancing With The Stars.

Who does Gabby end up with?

Windey chose Erich Schwer at the end of season 19 of The Bachelorette. The couple got engaged in May 2022. However, they announced their breakup in November 2022. Some people assumed the two broke up because of Gabby's appearance on Dancing with the Stars. During an episode of the podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Windey dispelled those assumptions:

It's literally not true. ... I think it's an excuse because a lot of times [the appearance on Dancing with the Stars happens] right after filming The Bachelor, so it's because of the timing, they're like, oh, it must be dancing. It's not that we were in the real world and now we're just figuring out we're not a match because we're not in the bubble. ... I would have done that with or without Dancing with the Stars.

Is Gabby Windey in a relationship?

Yes, the star is dating TV writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. Gabby announced the relationship via an Instagram post in August 2023.

FAQs

What is Gabby Windey’s ethnicity? She is mixed race, with Apache and Mexican roots. Are Gabby and Erich still together? No, the two broke up. Who is Gabby Windey’s boyfriend? Gabby doesn’t have a boyfriend; she is currently dating a woman. Who is Gabby Windey dating? She is in a relationship with Canadian comedian Robby Hoffman. Who does Gabby end up with? Although she got engaged to Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette, they split up six months later. What is Gabby Windey’s net worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $500 thousand and $2 million.

Gabby Windey’s age is 33 years as of 2024. The television personality is known for being The Bachelorette in the show’s nineteenth season. She has since established herself as a blooming star, appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Through it all, Gabby has focused on being authentic, open, and honest about who she is.

Legit.ng recently published Gabi Elnicki’s biography. Gabriella Nicole Elnicki is a model, account executive and rising television personality from the United States. She rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 27. Elnicki made it to the season’s finale as one of the last two contestants. However, she was sent home before the engagement.

Gabi was born in Pittsford, Vermont, but later moved to Houston, Texas. She was a social media coordinator and sales associate at Miss Behavin. She then interned in the staffing and marketing department at Skybridge Tactical, LLC in Tampa, Florida. Gabi is a senior account executive at Calculated Hire in Houston, Texas. Find out more about the rising star.

Source: Legit.ng