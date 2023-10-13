Javon Walton’s age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Javon Walton's age has not stopped him from reaching impressive heights. Even though he is quite young, he already is an actor, boxer, gymnast, television personality, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Javon gained immense popularity in 2022 after he played the character of Ashtray on HBO series Euphoria.

Javon 'Wanna' Walton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on 5 June 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Javon Walton commenced his professional acting career in 2019 and has since appeared in a number of documentaries, shows and films such as The Addams Family 2 and Utopia. He was also a Georgia State Champion in boxing and gymnastics prior to gaining fame as a child actor. Here's everything you need to know about the rising TV star.

Profile summary

Full name Javon Walton Nickname Wanna Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, GA, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father DJ Walton Mother Jessica Walton Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, boxer, gymnast Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @onwardwanna

Javon Walton’s biography

The rising actor was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, to his parents, DJ and Jessica Walton. Javon Walton’s father is a boxing coach and founder of athletics apparel company called Onward Athletics, and his mother is a businessperson. Javon did not attend public school as he was homeschooled for most of his childhood because of his boxing career.

Who are Javon Walton's siblings?

The American boxer grew up alongside his twin brother, Jaden, an older sister named Jayla, and a younger brother called Daelo. Jaden Walton is an athlete and social media personality, while Daelo is also an actor. His sister is an actress, model, athlete and social media influencer known for appearing in the documentary No Days Off.

How old is Javon Walton?

Javon Walton’s age is 17 years old as of 2023. He was born on 22 July 2006. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Javon Walton is an actor, boxer, gymnast and social media influencer. Boxing since the age of four, Walton is a thriving amateur prospect with over 80 amateur bouts and numerous junior titles under his name. In July 2023, he was signed by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and became the latest and youngest to be signed to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions banner.

Walton has won five Georgia State Championships and four USA Boxing South East Regional Championships. The athlete also holds impressive titles in gymnastics. In 2022, he was the youngest signed to Brand Jordan. At the age of eight, he was chosen by Under Armour as one of just seven athletes to be named NEXT.

Javon Walton’s movies and TV shows

The American actor made his acting debut in 2019 after he was featured in HBO's Euphoria as Ashtray. He appeared in 15 episodes of the series from 2019 to 2022. After that, he began working on the television series Utopia, The Umbrella Academy, and the film Samaritan. Here is a list of his movies and shows he has appeared in:

Year Film/TV show Role 2019-2022 Euphoria Ashtray 2020 Utopia Grant Bishop 2021 The Addams Family 2 Pugsley Addams 2022 The Umbrella Academy Stan 2022 Samaritan Sam Cleary TBA Under the Bridge Warren

What is Javon Walton’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American boxer has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his acting and boxing career.

Who is Javon Walton’s girlfriend?

The Euphoria star is not in a romantic relationship at the moment. He is presumed single. He was previously in a relationship with Coco Quinn, a young dancer, actress, singer, and social media personality.

What is Javon Walton’s height?

The Atlanta-based actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Javon Walton? He is an American actor, champion boxer, and gymnast best known for his portrayal of Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria. Where is Javon Walton from? He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. When is Javon Walton’s birthday? He was born on 22 July 2006. Who are Javon Walton’s parents? His parents are DJ and Jessica Walton. Who are Javon Walton’s siblings? The actor has three siblings: two brothers, Jaden and Daelo, and a sister, Jessica. What is Javon Walton’s net worth? The actor has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. What is Javon Walton’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Where does Javon Walton live now? He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

At Javon Walton's age, not many can boast the same achievements. He is a rising actor, boxer, gymnast, television personality and social media influencer. He became famous after starring in in the HBO television series Euphoria as Ashtray. Javon is also a five-time Georgia State Champion and four-time USA Boxing South East Regional Champion.

Legit.ng recently published Brandon Phillips’ biography. Jade Cargill’s husband, Brandon Phillips, is an American former professional baseball player. He was born on 28 June 1981 in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, but currently resides in Austin, Texas, USA.

Brandon Phillips commenced his professional baseball career in 2002 and played for various Major League Baseball teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Red Sox. Find out more details about the former sportsman in this article.

Source: Legit.ng