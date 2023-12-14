Who are Stevie Wonder’s children? Meet his nine kids

Stevie Wonder is an American multi-grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He has been in the limelight since the 1960s. While his professional career is an open book, little is known about his family members, especially his kids. Who are Stevie Wonder’s children?

Stevie Wonder and daughter Aisha Morris during a press conference in Tokyo to Promote His New Album A Time 2 Love at The Westin Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato (modified by author)

Singer Stevie Wonder has had multiple relationships, from which he has nine children. He became a first-time father in 1975, and his youngest child was born in 2014. Here is all about Stevie Wonder’s children, including what they do.

Profile summary

Full name Stevland Hardaway Morris Nickname Stevie Wonder Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1950 Age 73 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Saginaw, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lula Mae Hardaway Father Calvin Judkins Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy Children 9 School Michigan School for the Blind College University of Michigan Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, record producer Instagram @steviewonderlegacy TikTok @steviewonder Facebook @StevieWonder

Stevie Wonder’s children

How many kids does Stevie Wonder have? The Master Blaster singer is a father of nine children: four daughters and five sons. He had his children with five different women. Here are the details of each child and what they are up to.

1. Aisha Morris

Aisha Morris performs onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Stevie Wonder’s first child is Aisha Morris, born on 2 February 1975. Aisha is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born from the singer’s relationship with Yoland Simmons. The singer celebrated the birth of his first daughter by releasing the song Isn’t She Lovely in 1976.

Aisha has followed in his father’s footsteps in the music industry. She is recognised for her powerful vocals and has released a few songs. Aisha and her father sang How Will I Know, which was nominated for a Grammy award in 2006. She has also been featured in a single episode of the musical TV series Great Performances.

2. Keita Morris

Stevie Wonder (C) holds a Lifetime Achievement award as his son Keita (L) and daughter Aisha Morris hold his Grammy Awards at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Jeff Haynes

Keita Morris is the eldest son of Steve Wonder and his second child from his relationship with Yoland Simmons. The former couple welcomed their second child in 1977. Keita is 46 years old as of 2023.

According to his Instagram page, he is a DJ, producer, designer, and influencer. Even though he keeps his personal life private, he has revealed that he is a father but has not disclosed the details of his family. In 2009, he hit the headlines after he was taken into custody on charges of alleged domestic violence.

3. Mumtaz Morris

Mumtaz is the third child of the American singer, born in 1983. His mother was Melody Antoinette McCulley, a singer who was also part of the Wonderlove band. She passed away in March 2020.

Stevie’s third child is reportedly an R&B singer, and his singing prowess was noticed when he joined his father on stage for a rendition of Ribbon in the Sky. He is known for songs such as Save Me from Myself, Do It Well, and Livin' It Up. Mumtaz is married to a woman named Candice.

4. Sophia Morris

Sophia, the second daughter of Stevie Wonder, was born in 1985. According to the Daily Mail, her mother is Yolanda Simmons. She is a producer, philanthropist, and a UN ambassador.

In 2020, she designed a special necklace honouring her father with the word 'love' in braille. She was also reportedly planning to start a charity to help vision-impaired children.

5. Kwame Morris

UN Messenger of Peace Stevie Wonder and Kwame Morris (L) attend RatPac Entertainment Hosts Special Event at Hillhaven Lodge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Kwame was born in 1988 to Stevie Wonder and an unidentified woman. He is a musician, film producer, model, and entrepreneur.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Morehouse College in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Media Arts. He is a strategic advisor at Chaac Ventures and a creative strategist at Limitless Studios.

He is also a model represented by Storm Model Management and has worked with brands like Pepsi and Heineken. Kwame is the founder and creative director of Yagan Stone Eyewear.

6. Kailand Morris

Kailand Morris attends the Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation VIP dinner at The House Of KOKO in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Kailand is Stevie Wonder and Kai Millard Morris' first child. He was born in September 2001. His age is 22 years as of 2023.

Stevie Wonder’s son is an Instagram celebrity and professional model. Fever Management reportedly represents him and has worked with top brands, including Dior, Valentino, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton. He is also a fashion entrepreneur and owns House of K.O.M, a clothing brand.

7. Mandla Morris

Mandla Morris, wearing a black t-shirt and pullover, is seen in the streets of Milan before the N.21 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Milan. Photo: Claudio Lavenia

He is the legendary singer’s second son with Kai Millard Morris. He was born on 13 May 2005. His age as of 2023 is 18 years.

He first caught people’s attention when he was featured in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2008. Besides dancing, he is an aspiring actor and debuted at 14 in A Star is Born. He is also passionate about fashion and has expressed his desire to start a fashion line.

8. Zaiah Morris

Zaiah was reportedly born in 2013 to the singer and Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. She is ten years old as of 2023. Even though there is not much information about her, she was featured in the short film Hoop Dreams in 2020.

9. Nia Morris

Nia is the youngest among Stevie Wonder’s kids, and she was born from the singer’s relationship with Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. How old is Stevie Wonder’s youngest child? She was reportedly born on 17 December 2014 and is nine years old as of 2023. Before her birth, there were rumours that Tomeeka was pregnant with triplets, but the singer dismissed the claims.

Is Stevie Wonder still with his wife?

The singer is married to Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. The pair exchanged marriage vows in July 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States. They had two kids before their wedding ceremony.

Previously, Stevie married Syreeta Wright between 1970 and 1972. Their marriage did not bear any children. He then married fashion designer Kai Millard Morris in 2001, and they had two children, Mandla and Kailand, before parting ways in 2005.

Besides his marriages, the singer had other relationships from which he had kids. He was romantically linked with Yolanda Simmons, Melody Antoinette McCulley, and an unidentified woman.

FAQs

Who is Stevie Wonder? He is a legendary American singer and songwriter with over 20 Grammy awards. He is known for songs like Part-Time Lover and Isn’t She Lovely. How many children does Stevie Wonder have? He is a father of nine children. Who is Stevie Wonder's eldest child? His eldest child is Aisha Morris. She was born on 2 February 1975. Does Stevie Wonder have any biological children? Yes. He has nine biological children with five different women. How many children does Stevie Wonder have with his current wife? He has two daughters with his wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. Their kids are Zaiah and Nia Morris. Who is Stevie Wonder's son? The singer has five sons: Keita, Mumtaz, Kwame, Kailand, and Mandla Morris. Who are Stevie Wonder’s daughters? His four daughters are Aisha, Sophia, Zaiah, and Nia.

Stevie Wonder’s children came into the limelight due to their father’s fame in the entertainment industry. Some of his kids have followed in his footsteps, while others thrive in different industries, such as fashion. The legendary singer is married to Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, with whom he has two daughters.

