Who are Henry Cavill’s brothers? Meet Piers, Simon, Charlie and Niki

Henry Cavill is a British actor best recognised for his role as Superman in DC's extended universe. He is also known for his roles in The Tudors, The Witcher, Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel.

Henry Cavill was born on 5 May 1983 in St Helier, Jersey. Henry has been in the entertainment industry since 2001. He made his professional acting debut in 2001 after appearing in Vendetta and has since been featured in numerous other movies and TV shows. Henry values his strong relationship with his brothers.

Who are Henry Cavill’s brothers?

Henry Cavill’s siblings are Piers, Niki, Simon, and Charles. He is the fourthborn among his siblings. The five brothers were born to Marianne and Colin Richard Cavill and raised in Jersey. Their father is a former stockbroker, while their mother, Marianne Dalgliesh, worked as a secretary in a bank. Learn more about the actor's siblings below:

Piers

Full name : Piers Cavill

: Piers Cavill Date of birth : 1971

: 1971 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Occupation: Former army officer, business executive, finance director

Pier is the oldest in the family. He was born in 1971, meaning he is 52 years old as of 2023. He is a former tank commander and ex-army officer awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his service. He presently serves as a director at Annexio Jersey Limited.

Niki

Full name : Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill

: Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill Date of birth : 1975

: 1975 Age : 48 years old (as of 2023)

: 48 years old (as of 2023) Occupation: Royal Marine Corp

Niki was born in 1975 and is 48 years old as of 2023. Like his brother Piers, Niki is a soldier in the Royal Marine Corps and a Major. According to BBC News, Niki was awarded the MBE in 2012 for his leadership in the field whilst on tour in Afghanistan.

Simon

Full name : Simon Granville Dalgliesh Cavill

: Simon Granville Dalgliesh Cavill Date of birth : September 1979

: September 1979 Age : 44 years old (as of 2023)

: 44 years old (as of 2023) Occupation: Business executive

Simon Cavill was born in 1979 and is 44 years old as of 2023. According to his profile, he is a compliance officer and the director of , including Kensington Films Limited, Grey Knight Services Ltd, and Tauromachian Limited. Simon has been married to Victoria Pendlebury Cavill since 8 August 2014.

Charlie

Full name : Charles Edward Dalgliesh Cavill

: Charles Edward Dalgliesh Cavill Date of birth : 20 April 1985

: 20 April 1985 Age : 38 years old (as of 2023)

: 38 years old (as of 2023) Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur

Charlie is Henry Cavill’s youngest brother and undoubtedly the most well-known in the family. He was born on 20 April 1985 and is 38 years old as of this writing. Charles began his career as a senior sales executive at IDG Communication. He served in the position from 2010 to 2011.

Following in Henry’s footsteps, Charlie is also an actor who has starred in numerous TV shows and films, including The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Take, and The Great Train Robbery. In 2017, he produced the movie Stratton, where he starred. He frequently attends red-carpet events with his brother Henry.

Charlie has been married to Heather Palmer, a model and photographer, since 10 June 2013. The pair share three children, one daughter and two sons. They also own a candle company called Cavill & Wicks.

Henry Cavill’s brothers have maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many. The actor has four brothers named Piers, Niki, Simon, and Charles. Despite their different professions and personalities, the Cavill siblings share a strong bond. They grew up together in Jersey, a small island in the English Channel.

