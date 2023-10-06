Who are DC Young Fly's parents? Get to know more about his family

D.C. Young Fly is an American comedian, actor, singer, and internet personality. He came into the limelight after he was featured in MTV’s comedy series Wild 'n Out. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, such as BMF and House Party, and some of his songs include 24 Hrs and Roll Up. Who are D.C. Young Fly's parents?

Jacky Oh, the comedian, and his mother (right) arrive at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

D.C. Young Fly is a multi-talented artist known for his comedy, music, and movie appearances. Who are D.C. Young Fly’s parents? Despite living in the limelight, little is known about the comedian’s family, especially his parents. Read on to discover who his parents and other family members are.

D.C. Young Fly's profile summary

Real name John Whitfield Stage name D.C. Young Fly Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Adamsville, Atlanta, GA, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Betty Whitefield Father Solomon Whitefield Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Children 3 School Benjamin E. Mays High School Profession Internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper, and singer-songwriter Instagram @dcyoungfly Facebook Dc Young Fly YouTube Dc Young Fly TikTok @dcyoungflyofficial

Who are D.C. Young Fly’s parents?

The entertainer was born John Whitfield to Betty and Solomon Whitefield. He is the last-born child of the former couple, who have five other older children. D.C. Young Fly’s mom and dad got divorced in 2006 when the comedian and actor was 14. He was raised by his mother in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

His father, Solomon, was an American national of African-American ethnicity. His mother, Betty, is an American of allegedly Latina ethnic background.

How old is D.C. Young Fly’s dad?

D.C. Young Fly’s father was reportedly born in 1931. His age at the time of his demise was 82 years. Solomon Whitefield passed away in 2013. When he was 61, he had John Whitfield.

How old is D.C. Young Fly’s mom?

D.C Young Fly’s mom was born on 25 August 1947. She is 76 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. How old was Betty Whitefield when she had D.C. Young Fly? Betty had her last-born child when she was 45 years old.

How many siblings does D.C. Young Fly have?

The Georgia-born funny man was born into a family of seven children. Not all of his siblings’ details are known, but he once said during an interview in March 2022 that his oldest brother was 66. He jokingly referred to him as a grandbrother.

His brother, Richard ‘Richie’ Whitefield, a hip-hop artist, was murdered in 2011. As his late brother’s remembrance, D.C. Young Fly has a DC tattoo on his forehead. DC are initial letters of Da Crew, Richie Whitefield's stage name.

Where is D.C. Young Fly’s mother now?

His mother, Betty Whitefield, resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She once accompanied her son to the BET Hip Hip Award ceremony. She is private and rarely appears in public.

FAQs

Who are D.C. Young’s Fly’s parents? The entertainer was born to Betty and Solomon Whitefield. Is D.C. Young Fly’s dad still alive? His father passed away in 2013. Who are members of D.C. Young Fly’s family? Besides his parents, he has six siblings. How old was Betty Whitefield when she had her last-born child? The comedian was born when his mother was 45 years old. How old was D.C. Young Fly’s father when the comedian was born? His father was 61 years old when he was born. How old is Betty Whitefield? D.C. Young Fly’s mother is 76 years old as of 2023. Where does Betty Whitefield live? She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

D.C. Young’s parents are Betty and Solomon Whitefield. His parents separated when he was young, and his father passed away when D.C. was 21. He is the last-born child in a family of seven kids. His mother resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published about Chrisean Rock’s parents. The entertainer was born to Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone. She is one of the 11 children of the couple, now residing in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

Chrisean Rock Malone made a name for herself as a singer, dancer, and social media influencer. While her fans know the details of her career, little is known about her personal life, especially her family members. Read on to find out about her parents and siblings.

Source: Legit.ng