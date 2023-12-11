Who are Lauryn Hill’s children? Meet all of her six kids

Lauryn Hill is an award-winning American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She came into the limelight in 1998, thanks to her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In addition to her music career, her personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans. For instance, many seek to know more about Lauryn Hill's children.

Lauryn Hill (C) celebrates her birthday with her sons John Marley (L) and Zion Marley (R) at The Ballroom in West Orange, New Jersey. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lauryn Hill was born on 26 May 1987 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. She is among the best female rappers, having released hit tracks such as Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, Everything Is Everything and Lost Ones. Learn more about Lauryn Hill's kids, including their ages and what they do.

Profile summary

Full name Lauryn Noelle Hill Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mal Hill Mother Valerie Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 High School Columbia High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter YouTube laurynhillvevo Instagram @mslaurynhill Facebook @mslaurynhill

Lauryn Hill's children

How many kids does Lauryn Hill have? The American rapper has six children: Zion David Marley, Selah Louise Marley, Joshua Omaru Marley, John Nesta Marley, Sara Marley and Micah Hill. She shares five kids with Rohan Anthony Marley, one of the sons of the late legendary reggae artist Bob Marley.

Lauryn and Rohan were never married but had an on-and-off relationship between 1996 and 2009. Hill has yet to reveal the father of her lastborn, Micah Hill, to the public. Below are more details about the celebrity kids.

Zion David Marley

Zion David Marley is Lauryn Hill's first child with Rohan. He was born on 3 August 1997 in South Orange, New Jersey, United States. Zion is 26 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo. He attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

His mother's hit song, To Zion, from her first album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was dedicated to him. It's about her decision to have her first baby when her career was at its peak.

He is a former college footballer and an entrepreneur. Zion David works in an organic coffee farming company, Marley Coffee, which his father co-founded. He also has an interest in music and loves playing guitar and bass.

He has two children with his long-time girlfriend, Tania. His son, Zephaniah Nesta Marley, was born in February 2017, while his daughter, Azariah Genesis Marley, was born in March 2021. Zion's dad announced the birth of his first grandson, Zephaniah, on his X (Twitter) account.

Before dating the mother of his kids, Tania, he was previously in a relationship with Kristen Richardson. Zion and Kristen appeared for his high school prom in 2015.

Selah Louise Marley

Selah Marley attends the What Goes Around Comes Around X eBay partnership launch event in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Selah is Lauryn's first daughter. She was born on 12 November 1998 in Miami, Florida, USA and raised in South Orange, New Jersey, USA. She is 25 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She attended Columbia Senior High School. She later joined New York University's Gallatin School of Individualised Study, where she graduated with a degree in science, comparative religion, and philosophy.

Selah followed in her mother's footsteps; she is a musician. She released her debut EP, Star Power, in August 2021.

She also began her modelling career in 2011, having been featured in Teen Vogue. In addition, she has collaborated with various magazines, including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, CR Fashion Book, Vogue Arabia, L'Officiel and Love.

The American model has also worked alongside notable designers such as Michael Kors. She has been featured on the covers of publications like UK Sunday Times, L'Uomo Vogue, Wonderland and Flaunt. Hill's daughter has starred in campaigns for Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, Miu Miu and Beyonce Ivy Park. In 2022, she was featured in Kanye West's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.

Joshua Omaru Marley

Rohan Marley and son Joshua Marley speak during Primary Wave x Island Records Presented By Mastercard: One Love Hotel - Marley Brunch. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Joshua is Lauryn's second son with Rohan. He was born on 5 December 2001 in Beverly Hills, California, United States. He is 22 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Like his mother and sister, Selah is also a singer, rapper and songwriter.

He has released songs such as Who Is Dat, BALLIN, KEEP A POLE, Game and New Money. He has also collaborated with artist YG MARLEY on the song Let It Go. Joshua is a father. He welcomed his first child, Caleb Messiah Marley, in July 2021.

John Nesta Marley

John Marley in a grey hoodie and white sports shoes (L) and in a black Jacket (R). Photo: @johnnyycash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John is the fourth son of the American rapper Lauryn and Rohan Marley. He was born on 28 June 2003 in Kingston, Jamaica. He is 20 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He studies at St John's University. Little is known about him as he keeps his personal life under wraps.

Sara Marley

Sara is the lastborn child of the American rapper and footballer Rohan Anthony Marley. She was born in January 2008 in Miami, Florida, United States. She is 15 years old as of 2023.

Sara has an interest in music. She sang Tell Him, written by her mom, at the UN Chamber Music Society's Concert at the Nelson Mandela International Day Celebration in July 2021.

Micah Hill

Micah is the youngest child of Lauryn. He was born in June 2011 in the United States. He is 12 years old as of 2023. Micah was born after his mother parted ways with Rohan Marley. His father's name remains a mystery, but his mom revealed that Rohan Marley is not Micah's dad.

FAQs

Who is Lauryn Hill? She is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, philanthropist and record producer. How old is Lauryn Hill? She is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 May 1975. How many children does Lauryn Hill have? As of 2023, the rapper has six children: four sons and two daughters. How old was Lauryn Hill when she had her first child? She was 22 years old. How old is Lauryn Hill's youngest child? He is 12 years old as of 2023. Who is Lauryn Hill's baby father? She has two baby daddies, Rohan Marley, with whom they share five kids, and she hasn't disclosed Micah's dad. Who are Lauryn Hill's kids? They are Zion David, Selah Louise, Joshua Omaru, John Nesta, Sara Marley and Micah Hills.

Lauryn Hill's children have won the attention of many people due to Lauren's popularity in the entertainment industry. She is a mother of six, four sons and two daughters. Lauryn has never been married.

Legit.ng recently published Kenneth Petty's biography. Kenneth, known as Zoo Bang, is widely recognised as the husband of Nicki Minaj, a rapper, singer and songwriter. He keeps his personal life out of the public.

Kenneth Petty was born in Queens, New York, United States. He has been featured in Nicki Minaj's music videos, Megatron and Hot Girl Summer. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng