Zion David Marley: meet the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley

Zion David Marley is best recognised as the son of American singer Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. Even though he hails from a family of great singers and sports personalities, he maintains a low profile and rarely hits the headlines.

Lauryn Hill's son, Zion David Marley. Photo: @romarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zion David Marley was born to famous parents, and thus, he gained celebrity status at an early age. Even though he has managed to keep much of his details from the public, he is known to have two children. He also has an interest in music and loves playing guitar and bass.

Profile summary

Full name Zion David Marley Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth South Orange, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lauryn Noelle Hill Father Rohan Anthony Marley Siblings 8 Relationship status Dating Partner Tania Children 2 Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Zion David Marley’s biography

Zion was born in the United States of America to his parents, Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. His mother, Lauryn, is considered one of the best female rappers and is known for songs such as Turn Your Lights Down Low and Ready or Not. His father, Rohan Anthony, is one of the sons of the late legendary reggae artist Bob Marley and he is an entrepreneur and former college footballer.

Who are Zion David Marley’s siblings? He is the eldest of the five children of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Anthony. He has two brothers, Joshua Omaru and John Nesta, and two sisters, Selah and Sara. He has three half-siblings, Mica Hill, from his mother’s other relationship, and Eden and David, from his father’s other relationships.

Were Zion David Marley’s parents married? Rohan and Lauryn were never married, but the two had an on again, off again relationship between 1996 and 2009. Despite not being married, Hill occasionally referred to Rohan as her husband.

What is Zion David Marley’s age?

Lauryn Hill's son, Zion, is 25 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 3 August 1997. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Does Zion David Marley have a wife?

He is not married and, therefore, does not have a wife. However, he is seemingly in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Tania. Zion and Tania welcomed their first child, Zephaniah Nesta Marley, in February 2017. In March 2021, the arrival of Zion’s second child, Azariah Genesis Marley, was announced by Rohan on Instagram.

Previously, Zion was in a relationship with Kristen Richardson. He appeared for his high school prom with his former girlfriend in 2015.

Lauryn Hill and Rohan's first child, Zion. Photo: @romarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Zion David Marley is the eldest child of singer Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. He maintains a low-key life despite coming from a famous family. He is not married but has two children with his girlfriend.

