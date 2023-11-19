Jhonni Blaze’s birthday, age, real name, where is she from?

Jhonni Blaze is a famous American singer, reality television star, social media influencer, former model and video vixen from the United States. She entered the limelight after participating in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015. When is Jhonni Blaze's birthday? Discover more exciting facts about the singer.

Jhonni Blaze attends BET+ Celebrates the Launch of The Impact Atlanta at The Illuminarium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Jhonni Blaze developed a passion for music at a tender age. She practised playing different musical instruments such as the violin, bass, drums, piano, guitar and acoustic. Blaze has released several songs, such as Pressure, Turn Up and Booster Shot. Jhonni Blaze's bio has all the juicy details you need about her.

Profile summary

Real name J'zapal Jackson Nickname Twerk Queen, Jhonni Blaze Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Jamaica, Queen, New York City, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements in inches 36-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-94 Mother Ruby Jackson Siblings 7 Relationship status Single High School Hillcrest High School Profession Singer, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, social media influencer Instagram @jzapalvonkrishna, @bigjhonni Facebook @RealJhonniBlaze

What is Jhonni Blaze's birthday?

The American musician celebrates her birthday on 10 June. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Jhonni Blaze's age is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1990. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity (African-American-German).

Blaze was born and raised in Jamaica, Queen, New York City, United States. Her mother is called Ruby Jackson. She died in Hillsborough County, United States, on 28 November 2022. The singer was brought up alongside seven siblings.

The reality TV star attended Hillcrest High School. She wished to join Juilliard Performing Arts School, but she was denied admission.

Career

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the singer revealed that she worked as an exotic dancer in a Houston-based club. She later began modelling. She has appeared in various magazines such as TMZ, King, and Hip Hop Weekly.

Jhonni Blaze, singer, was also a video vixen. She has been featured in several music videos of notable artists, including French Montana, Jadakiss, Chris Brown and Jim Jones.

In 2015, the musician came into the spotlight after being featured in the VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Straight Stuntin Chronicles, Love & Hip Hop: New York and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

As a singer, she has released several songs and collaborated with other artists, including Derez De'shon, Ne-Yo, Shatta Wale and Popp Hunna. Below are some of Blaze's songs:

Songs Year Pressure 2023 Don't Fall Out of Love 2023 Emotions 2023 It's Alright 2022 Booster Shot 2022 Guh Inna It 2022 Where You From 2021 Turn Up 2021 Toxic 2021 Stress Reliever 2020 YEA 2020 Handsfree 2019 Good Boy 2019 Show Off 2018 Bad Woman 2018

Jhonni is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on her Instagram page. She has accumulated 1.9 million followers as of writing. She also has another Instagram account with 722 thousand followers at present.

She is also active on TikTok, with over 270 thousand followers. Her self-titled YouTube channel, where she majorly uploads her music videos, has 155 thousand subscribers. Additionally, she has an X (Twitter) account with over 41 thousand followers.

Lastly, according to her interview with The Breakfast Club, she revealed that she had an OnlyFans account. Interestingly, she accumulated $3.7 million in two years.

Blaze is also active on Facebook, with 1.8 million followers. Jhonni is an entrepreneur—she owns an online merch selling hoodies, lighters, body blazers, and lashes.

Who is Jhonni Blaze dating?

The American singer is currently presumed single. However, she is known to have dated Brian Washington. Brian passed away on 25 December 2013. She and Brian were in a car when he was killed. She has also allegedly dated celebrities such as Katt Williams, Drake, and Bobby Valentino.

Fast facts about Jhonni blaze

When is Jhonni Blaze's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 10 June. Who is Jhonni Blaze? She is a famous American R&B singer, reality television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Where is Jhonni Blaze from? She hails from Jamaica, Queen, New York City, United States. How old is Jhonni Blaze? The singer is 33 years old as of 2023. What is Jhonni Blaze's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Jhonni Blaze's real name? Her real name is Jzapal Jackson. Where does Jhonni Blaze live? She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

