Global site navigation

Local editions

Jhonni Blaze’s birthday, age, real name, where is she from?
Celebrity biographies

Jhonni Blaze’s birthday, age, real name, where is she from?

by  Isaac Wangethi

Jhonni Blaze is a famous American singer, reality television star, social media influencer, former model and video vixen from the United States. She entered the limelight after participating in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015. When is Jhonni Blaze's birthday? Discover more exciting facts about the singer.

Jhonni Blaze's birthday
Jhonni Blaze attends BET+ Celebrates the Launch of The Impact Atlanta at The Illuminarium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Jhonni Blaze developed a passion for music at a tender age. She practised playing different musical instruments such as the violin, bass, drums, piano, guitar and acoustic. Blaze has released several songs, such as Pressure, Turn Up and Booster Shot. Jhonni Blaze's bio has all the juicy details you need about her.

Profile summary

Real nameJ'zapal Jackson
NicknameTwerk Queen, Jhonni Blaze
GenderFemale
Date of birth10 June 1990
Age33 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthJamaica, Queen, New York City, United States
Current residenceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'2"
Height in centimetres157
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Body measurements in inches36-25-37
Body measurements in centimetres91-64-94
MotherRuby Jackson
Siblings7
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolHillcrest High School
ProfessionSinger, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, social media influencer
Instagram@jzapalvonkrishna, @bigjhonni
Facebook@RealJhonniBlaze

Read also

Nessa Barrett’s age, height, family, nationality, hometown

What is Jhonni Blaze's birthday?

The American musician celebrates her birthday on 10 June. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Jhonni Blaze's age is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1990. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity (African-American-German).

Blaze was born and raised in Jamaica, Queen, New York City, United States. Her mother is called Ruby Jackson. She died in Hillsborough County, United States, on 28 November 2022. The singer was brought up alongside seven siblings.

The reality TV star attended Hillcrest High School. She wished to join Juilliard Performing Arts School, but she was denied admission.

Career

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the singer revealed that she worked as an exotic dancer in a Houston-based club. She later began modelling. She has appeared in various magazines such as TMZ, King, and Hip Hop Weekly.

Read also

Daphne Oz’s kids: meet the host’s four young children

Jhonni Blaze, singer, was also a video vixen. She has been featured in several music videos of notable artists, including French Montana, Jadakiss, Chris Brown and Jim Jones.

In 2015, the musician came into the spotlight after being featured in the VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Straight Stuntin Chronicles, Love & Hip Hop: New York and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

As a singer, she has released several songs and collaborated with other artists, including Derez De'shon, Ne-Yo, Shatta Wale and Popp Hunna. Below are some of Blaze's songs:

SongsYear
Pressure2023
Don't Fall Out of Love2023
Emotions2023
It's Alright2022
Booster Shot2022
Guh Inna It2022
Where You From2021
Turn Up2021
Toxic2021
Stress Reliever2020
YEA2020
Handsfree2019
Good Boy2019
Show Off2018
Bad Woman2018

Read also

Erica Mena's children: Get to know her sons and daughter

Jhonni is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on her Instagram page. She has accumulated 1.9 million followers as of writing. She also has another Instagram account with 722 thousand followers at present.

She is also active on TikTok, with over 270 thousand followers. Her self-titled YouTube channel, where she majorly uploads her music videos, has 155 thousand subscribers. Additionally, she has an X (Twitter) account with over 41 thousand followers.

Lastly, according to her interview with The Breakfast Club, she revealed that she had an OnlyFans account. Interestingly, she accumulated $3.7 million in two years.

Blaze is also active on Facebook, with 1.8 million followers. Jhonni is an entrepreneur—she owns an online merch selling hoodies, lighters, body blazers, and lashes.

Who is Jhonni Blaze dating?

The American singer is currently presumed single. However, she is known to have dated Brian Washington. Brian passed away on 25 December 2013. She and Brian were in a car when he was killed. She has also allegedly dated celebrities such as Katt Williams, Drake, and Bobby Valentino.

Read also

Winter Everett’s age, birthday, net worth, boyfriend, weight loss

Fast facts about Jhonni blaze

  1. When is Jhonni Blaze's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 10 June.
  2. Who is Jhonni Blaze? She is a famous American R&B singer, reality television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.
  3. Where is Jhonni Blaze from? She hails from Jamaica, Queen, New York City, United States.
  4. How old is Jhonni Blaze? The singer is 33 years old as of 2023.
  5. What is Jhonni Blaze's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini.
  6. What is Jhonni Blaze's real name? Her real name is Jzapal Jackson.
  7. Where does Jhonni Blaze live? She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

When is Jhonni Blaze's birthday? She marks her birthday on 10 June. She is a musician, TV reality TV star, former model and social media influencer. She is widely known for participating in the VH1 reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself.

Legit.ng recently published Gabrielle Echols' biography. She is an actress and social media sensation. Her fame skyrocketed following her role as Bridget in Evil Dead Rise.

Gabrielle debuted her acting career in 2021 when she starred in the American neo-noir science fiction thriller movie Reminiscence. She is also a dancer. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel