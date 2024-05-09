A Nigerian man who appeared to have been waiting for information about an internship position at Microsft said it no longer exists

The man shared a post on X, noting that he was informed no one would get an internship from Microsoft in Nigeria due to the reported closure

He said sadly that it was the end of the road for the application, and many people told him there would be better opportunities ahead

A Nigerian man is heartbroken as an internship offer he was hoping to get at Microsoft just slipped off his fingers.

In a post on X, Lekan Olaoye said he received information notifying him that no one would get an internship at Mocrosft's ADC office in Nigeria.

Lekan said he got a message that the internship wouldn't be happening. Photo credit: X/Lekan Olaoye and Getty Images/ NurPhoto.

According to Lekan, this was due to the widely reported story that Microsoft is considering closing its African Development Centre in Lagos.

Lekan said:

"Looks like the journey ends here. Thank you everyone for supporting me. I got info that no candidate would be receiving an internship offer from @MicrosoftNG due to the news. Back to sourcing other platforms."

See his post below:

Reactions to Lekan's post

@pr0devs said:

"Sorry about this, better opportunities are coming. Please I would like to send a DM."

@OlakunleDosunmu said:

"Sorry about that. You can apply to other countries that have internship positions opened too. Don't give up just yet."

@emmawuku said:

"Like Glovo announcing their departure in April. Since Feb, I had been waiting for a response for their Grad program hmm. Tough but it is well!"

@orimdominic_ said:

"So sorry my guy! Keep your head up. Better days are coming."

@chukwupg said:

"That must be demoralizing, knowing how hard you have worked for it. But regardless. Better days ahead!"

