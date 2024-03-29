Lisa Thorner's bio: The mystery of Damon Wayans' ex-wife revealed

Lisa Thorner is an American actress and model who garnered attention primarily through her marriage to Damon Wayans—a professional actor, writer, and comedian. Together, they welcomed four children. However, their marital union didn't last, with the couple finalizing their divorce in 2000.

Actor Damon Wayans and his ex-wife Lisa Thorner attending various events in California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lisa Thorner was a red carpet regular. She is widely recognized for her association with Damon Wayans. The gorgeous former model and ex-husband's love affair began from humble beginnings before he rose to stardom. Unfortunately, the ugly trend of celebrity divorce caught up with their marriage. Unlike her ex-husband, she maintained a low profile.

Profile summary

Full name Lisa Thorner Gender Female Date of birth 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Damon Wayans Children 4 Profession Actress, model Net worth $5 million

Lisa Thorner's bio

Lisa Thorner was born and raised in Texas, United States. She is a former American actress and model known for being the ex-wife of Damon Wayans—a famous actor and comedian.

What is Lisa Thorner's age?

Lisa Thorner's age has been a subject of debate among her fans. The exact details about Lisa Thorner's birthday aren't known. Reports suggest she was born in the 1960s, and she's presumed to be at least 61 years old.

Career

Many people recognize Lisa Thorner because of her high-profile spouse. Before that, she worked as a model and later as an actress in the entertainment industry.

In 1994, Thorner appeared on the television show Martin, which starred her then-husband Wayans. She also had starring roles in movies such as My Wife and Kids (2001) and Dance Flick (2009).

Top-5 facts about Lisa Thorner. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Lisa Thorner's net worth?

According to various sources such as NewsNowNigeria and TheCityCeleb, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She accrued her worth from her prominent involvement in the entertainment industry.

Lisa Thorner and Damon Wayans' relationship

The couple met in high school and dated in the early 1980s. They tied the knot on April 24, 1984. Together, they welcomed four kids: two sons and two daughters. Their sons are Damon Wayans Jr. and Michael Wayans, as well as daughters Cara Mia Wayans and Kyla Wayans.

The couple reportedly enjoyed happy years together, with Thorner often appearing on Wayans side during red-carpet events. Their marriage lasted for 16 years.

Why did Damon and Lisa divorce?

In 1999, Thorner surprised fans when she announced that she was separating from her husband. She filed for divorce in August 2000, citing irreconcilable differences with her spouse.

The two reportedly lived apart when they announced their separation. Thorner stayed at their Beverly Hills home, while Wayans stayed in Santa Monica.

Their 16-year union was finalized in 2001. The divorce was reportedly amicable because the two agreed on joint custody of their kids and spousal support, which saw Thorner receive a $3.6 million settlement.

What happened to Lisa Thorner after the divorce?

Not much can be said about Lisa Thorner now because she largely maintains a low profile following her divorce. The mystery surrounding her life is further complicated because she doesn't do social media. She has deliberately avoided all social media platforms.

FAQs

Who is Lisa Thorner? She is a former model and actress widely known as the ex-wife of accomplished actor and comedian Damon Wayans. How old is Lisa Thorner? She was allegedly born in 1963 and is presumed to be at least 61 as of 2024. When did Lia Thorner and Damon Wayans marry? The couple met in 1982 and tied the knot in 1984. Who is Damon Wayans' first wife? Lisa Thorner is Damon's first wife. They met in high school in the early 1980s. Why did Damon and Lisa divorce? The couple separated in 2001 after being together for 16 years, citing irreconcilable differences. How tall is Lisa Thorner? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. How rich is Lisa Thorner? Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Lisa Thorner is a former model and actress best known as the ex-wife of Damon Wayans, a famous actor, comedian, and writer. The couple welcomed four children in a marriage that lasted for 16 years. After her divorce in 2001, she chose to lead a relatively private life. She currently resides in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Legit.ng recently published Randy Jackson (Jacksons singer)'s biography. He is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and dancer. He is widely recognised as a former member of his family band, The Jacksons.

He was born on 29 October 1961 in Gary, Indiana, United States of America. He was the youngest of the brothers in the group and co-wrote one of the group's biggest hits, Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground), with his late brother Michael.

Source: Legit.ng