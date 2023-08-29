Who is Jim Jefferies’ wife, Tasie Lawrence? Learn more about her

Jim Jefferies’ wife, Tasie Lawrence, is a British singer-songwriter and actress. She is famous for her roles in House of Anubis, Shoot Me Nicely, and Good Kids. Her prominence escalated following her relationship with Australian actor and comedian Jim Jefferies, whom she married in 2020.

Comedian Jim Jefferies and his wife, actress Tasie Lawrence. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Jim Jefferies’ wife, Tasie Lawrence, has been in the film industry since 2011 and boasts approximately 17 acting credits. She won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Shoot Me Nicely in 2016. In her music career, she has worked with musicians like Alex Sawyer and Brad Kavanagh. Tasie has been married to Jefferies since 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Anastasia Katya Breezy Dhanraj Nickname Tasie Lawrence Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1990 Age 32 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Brighton, England, United Kingdom Current residence Brighton, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rebecca Sinnatt Father Derek Dhanraj Siblings 1 Relationship Married Partner Jim Jefferies Children 1 College Academy of Contemporary Music Profession Actress, singer-songwriter Net worth $3 million–$6 million Instagram @tasiel

Jim Jefferies’ wife's biography

She was born Anastasia Katya Breezy Dhanraj in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. Her parents are Rebecca Sinnatt and Derek Dhanraj, and she was raised alongside her younger sister Tasha. She is a British national of mixed ethnicity, residing in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. She is half English and half Guyanese.

As for her education, Tasie attended the Academy of Contemporary Music. She reportedly obtained a bachelor of arts degree in music.

How old is Tasie Lawrence?

The House of Anubis actress is 32 years old as of August 2023. She celebrates her birth on 22 December every year and was born in 1990. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Tasie Lawrence is a singer-songwriter and actress. In her music career, she has been featured in a few songs, including Two Weeks, Relapse, and We Shall Overcome.

Her acting journey commenced in 2011 when she portrayed Mina in the drama film The Tower. Here is a list of Tasie Lawrence’s movies and TV shows:

Movies/TV shows Year Role Captive 2023 Crystal Grounded 2022 Vishpala DOMINO: Battle of the Bones 2021 Namita First Wives Club 2019 Stella Bentley Sherman’s Showcase 2019 Sade The Resident 2018 Priya Nair Public Disturbance 2018 Sophia BearGirl 2017 Shoot Me Nicely 2017 Venessa Lennox Brothers in Atlanta 2016 Chloe Good Kids 2016 Danya Criminal Minds 2015 Bahni Desai Tomato Soup 2015 Dasie Everything Before Us 2015 Jessica Hieroglyph 2014 Ren House of Anubis 2011–2013 Mara Jaffray The Tower 2011 Mina

Tasie is gaining prominence on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has approximately 61 thousand followers as of writing. She shares updates about her profession and posts lifestyle pictures on the platform.

What is Tasie Lawrence’s net worth?

The British actress’ net worth is alleged to range between $3 million and $6 million, according to Popular Networth. The earnings from her prosperous acting career are believed to be her primary source of income. She also earns from music.

Are Tasie Lawrence and Jim Jefferies married?

The Shoot Me Nicely actress is married to Geoff James Nugent, professionally known as Jim Jefferies. Tasie Lawrence’s husband is an Australian comedian, writer, and actor famous for starring in Killing Hasselhoff, Punching Henry, and The Librarians. The couple exchanged marriage vows in September 2020.

Does Tasie Lawrence have a child?

The actress has a son with her husband, Jim Jefferies. Tasie Lawrence’s son, Charlie Jefferies, was born in 2021. She is also stepmother to Hank Jefferies, the funnyman’s son from his previous relationship with Kate Luyben.

Tasie Lawrence’s height and weight

Jim Jefferies’ wife is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-25-34 inches (84-64-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Tasie Lawrence

What is Tasie Lawrence’s age? She is 32 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 22 December 1990. Who are Tasie Lawrence’s parents? The British actress was born to Rebecca Sinnatt and Derek Dhanraj. What is Tasie Lawrence’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity (half English and half Guyanese). Who is Jim Jefferies married to? The Australian entertainer is actress Tasie Lawrence’s husband. The couple tied the knot in September 2020. Does Tasie Lawrence and Jim Jefferies have a child? They are parents to Charlie Jefferies, born in 2021. How much is Tasie Lawrence worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $6 million. How tall is Tasie Lawrence? Her height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).

Jim Jefferies’s wife, Tasie Lawrence, has a thriving career in the film industry with approximately 17 acting credits. She has a budding career in music, having been featured in a few songs. Her husband is a famous Australian actor and comedian, and they have a son.

Legit.ng recently published Reyna Love’s biography. She is an American fashion model and actress famous for starring in Secret Society. The actress enjoys a considerable following on Instagram.

Reyna began her career as a model and represented multiple brands. She then ventured into content creation and was recognised for creating comedy skits. Although she started acting at a tender age, she went professional in 2021 and has been featured in three movies. Learn more about her in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng