A Nigerian lady who possesses a lot of entrepreneurial spirit has kicked off her barbing salon despite being a student

Naomi Apegba is currently studying at Benue State University, but she also hustles as a snack baker and seller

Naomi told Legit.ng that she is not a barber, noting that she has employed people to work for her at the new barbing salon

A Nigerian student with a serious knack for entrepreneurship has established a barbing salon.

Naomi Apegba is a student of accounting at Benue State University, also sells snacks but has diversified into the salon business.

Naomi has opened a salon as another line of business. Photo credit: Facebook/Naomi Apegba.

Source: Facebook

Noami is not a barber but she told Legit.ng she has employed workers to work for her at the salon while she studies.

On the day she opened her salon, she posted photos of it on Facebook, and she got many Nigerians saying she inspired them.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Indeed, what God can not do does not exist. From hawking in the streets to sitting in the office to continually make income."

Why I started a barbing salon

Speaking to Legit.ng, Naomi said she went into the salon business because it is a service that many people need.

Her words:

"I went into a salon business because you don't need money to fund it every day; it's a necessity. People can't replace it with another product. But baking can be replaced with something else when the price is high."

When asked how she would be able to combine her businesses with studies, she said she goes to her business place when she does not have lectures.

She said:

"I'm still in school. I go to the office when I am not having lectures and during break, and when I am in school, I oversee what is happening in the store."

Naomi said her major motivation in life is Christ, noting that she would like to do well.

Her words:

"Christ is my motivation. I want to do well for him. Seeing where I was and how far he has brought me makes me want to do well for him."

Lady in UK makes her hair herself

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

