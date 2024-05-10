Kogi varsity, the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC) in Osara, Okene, has become the latest institution to experience gunmen attacks and student abduction

The gunmen were said to have come into the university through the forest and started shooting sporadically at the students reading ahead of their Monday exams

Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, the vice-chancellor of the university, has confirmed the attack but did not reveal the number of abducted students

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Okene, Kogi - Some bandits reportedly invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC) in Osara, Okene, in Kogi state, and took some students with them.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits stormed the institution at about 9 pm when the students were preparing for their upcoming examinations.

Bandits attacked Kogi varsity, kidnapped students Photo Credit: @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

How bandits kidnapped Kogi varsity students

The eyewitness said the bandits entered the university through the bush, went straight into the lecture hall where the students were reading and began to spot sporadically.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Here is the eyewitness' comment:

“They trapped the students inside the halls and started taking them; the school was thrown into total confusion as fear-stricken students in other halls scurried to safety, scampering in various directions.

“By the time local security guards and the conventional security men at the gate engaged the bandits, they had already succeeded in abducting some students. But the efforts minimised the damage as the attackers didn’t go beyond the first three halls.”

VC confirms bandits attack in CUSTEC

The source further disclosed that the students were preparing for their first-semester exams, which will commence on Monday, May 13, when the assailants struck.

Another student who spoke anonymously said he and some colleagues hid in the bush for over an hour.

He said:

“We only ventured out when everywhere became quiet.”

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, has confirmed the attack but did not give details of the number of students abducted.

Gunshots in Kogi community

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is fresh tension in two Kogi communities where gunmen have reportedly launched an attack on the people.

The report indicated that 19 people were killed in the attack, while the attackers reportedly razed several houses.

The state police command has confirmed the incident, while the people called for more security in the area.

Source: Legit.ng