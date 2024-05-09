Just In: Tension As Rivers Assembly Disowns Pro-Fubara Faction, Mentions Real Speaker
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The clerk of Rivers Assembly, Emeka Amadi, has disowned the pro-Governor Sim Fubara’s faction of the Assembly.
Amadi insisted Martin Amaewhule remains Rivers Speaker.
The clerk said the three members of the Assemby loyal to Fubara—Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Hon. Adolphus Orubimie Timothy—were suspended on October 30, 2023 and cannot lay claim to be officers of the House.
On Thursday, some lawmakers appointed Jumbo as Speaker of the Assembly loyal to Fubara.
