Global site navigation

Local editions

Just In: Tension As Rivers Assembly Disowns Pro-Fubara Faction, Mentions Real Speaker
Politics

Just In: Tension As Rivers Assembly Disowns Pro-Fubara Faction, Mentions Real Speaker

by  Esther Odili

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

The clerk of Rivers Assembly, Emeka Amadi, has disowned the pro-Governor Sim Fubara’s faction of the Assembly.

Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara and Speaker Rivers Assembly Martin Amaewhule. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Martin Amaewhule
More trouble for Fubara as Rivers Assembly reveals the real speaker of the House, disown his faction. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara
Source: Facebook

Amadi insisted Martin Amaewhule remains Rivers Speaker.

The clerk said the three members of the Assemby loyal to Fubara—Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Hon. Adolphus Orubimie Timothy—were suspended on October 30, 2023 and cannot lay claim to be officers of the House.

On Thursday, some lawmakers appointed Jumbo as Speaker of the Assembly loyal to Fubara.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel