Meet Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc's new girlfriend

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? She is an Italian TikToker and student. She is widely known for being the girlfriend of the Monégasque racing driver Charles Leclerc. Her boyfriend races in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari and has won several championships, including the 2016 GP3 Series and the 2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Alexandra Saint Mleux arrives at the track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 28, 2023. Photo: Song Haiyuan/MB Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra Saint Mleux shares fashion modelling clips and art videos on TikTok. Though she is a famous TikToker, she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. Leclerc’s girlfriend currently resides in Paris, France.

Full name Alexandra Saint Mleux Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Italy Current residence Paris, France Nationality Italian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Charles Leclerc Profession TikToker

Alexandra Saint Mleux's bio

The young TikToker hails from Italy. It is not known who Alexandra Saint Mleux's parents are. She is of mixed ethnicity, and has an Italian passport. She is currently pursuing Art History in Paris, France.

What is Alexandra Saint Mleux's age?

Charles Leclerc's new girlfriend is 21 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 June 2002. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Alexandra Saint Mleux walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Photo: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1

Source: Getty Images

Career

Alexandra Saint Mleux is a TikToker. She regularly posts art and fashion content on the platform. Her TikTok account has over 165 thousand followers and 1.1 million likes at the time of writing. She is also active on Instagram, with over 55 thousand followers. There, she frequently posts art content.

Is Charles Leclerc dating Alexandra Saint Mleux?

The Monégasque racing driver is rumoured to be dating Alexandra Saint Mleux. Neither has confirmed the allegations, but there have been numerous sightings of the duo together.

Before dating Charlotte, Leclerc was in a relationship with an Italian model, Giada Gianni and the Monégasque architect, Charlotte Sine. Leclerc’s relationship with Charlotte Sine lasted for about three years.

Is Alexandra Saint Mleux friends with Charlotte Sine?

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, enters the paddock with Charles' trainer Andrea Ferrari, during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico. Photo: Kym Illman

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra Saint Mleux and Charlotte Sine were friends, or at least acquaintances before Leclerc met his new girlfriend, Alexandra. However, the two allegedly are no longer friendly. According to the F1 Gossip page, Charlotte's sister was friends with Alex, but as soon as news of Mleux dating Leclerc surfaced, the sister unfollowed her once good friend.

FAQs

Who is Charles Leclerc's new girlfriend? The Monégasque racing driver is speculated to be in a relationship with Alexandra Saint Mleux. Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? She is a TikToker and a student from Italy. What is Alexandra Saint Mleux's age? The internet personality is 21 years old as of 2023. What is Alexandra Saint Mleux's ethnicity? She is an Italian national of mixed ethnicity. Does Alexandra Saint Mleux have a sister? She has not revealed any info about having siblings. What is Alexandra Saint Mleux's height? The TikToker stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Alexandra Saint Mleux has been the talk of the town, especially after being rumoured to be Charles Leclerc's new girlfriend. She is a TikToker known for sharing art and fashion content online.

