Renowned Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has sparked reactions online with a post dedicated to his father Oga Bello

In the post, Femi hailed his dad for being an amazing person, a worthy role model, and a caring father

He noted in his post that his father is one of the greatest gifts life could have ever given him, and he would forever cherish him being one of his seeds

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has stirred emotions with his recent post as he goes all out to celebrate his father, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello.

Femi wrote great things about his father and why he would forever cherish the fact that he is one of the seeds of such a great man.

Nollywood star Femi Adebayo stirs emotions online as he celebrates his father, Oga Bello, on his 71st birthday. Photo credit: @femiadebayo/@adebayosalami

Source: Instagram

He showered Oga Bello with prayers while thanking him for his never-ending guidance.

However, a comment in his post celebrating his dad has sparked the most reactions online.

"You showed me the way" - Femi Adebayo

In his post, Femi Adebayo thanked his dad for helping him lay the foundations of his acting career. He credited Oga Bello for being the reason he's had such a fantastic career so far.

Here's an excerpt from Femi Adebayo's post celebrating his day:

"Daddy thank you for bringing me to this world, thank you for showing me the way, thank you for your never-ending guidance. I love you . Enjoy your day paddy mi...."

See Femi Adebayo's post below:

Comments trail Femi's post celebrating his dad

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral post below:

@temikosoko:

"Happy birthday daddy."

@chiomakpotha:

"Happy birthday Daddy Femi."

@adebayo.salami:

"Thank you so much Abdul-Lateef, keep making the family proud."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Happy birthday sir."

@dayoamusa:

"Happy Birthday Iba Eni."

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Dear father is a yaar older today."

@ikeja_city_mall:

"We at ICM celebrate your dad."

@exteriousmakeover:

"Happy birthday daddy, e pe fun wa."

@yomi_olorunlaiye:

"Happy birthday Baba dada."

@amb.kennylanrefilms:

"God will continue to perfect all that concerns you our Daddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ enjoy your day Daddy wa."

