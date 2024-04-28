A Nigerian solar user has shared photos showing the energy he uses from his solar system powered by lithium batteries

The solar enthusiast said that with the energy he consumes from sunlight, he should be paying over N100k as a Band A user monthly

The man's solar system powers his home appliances like AC and fridge for many hours as he is off-grid

A DIY solar expert, @bigbrovar, on X, has spoken about how much he saves in electricity bills with his solar setup.

With the current high cost of Band A electricity use in Nigeria, he used an open resource to calculate his ROI.

His solar station has inverters & charge controllers. The photo of the man is for illustration purposes only and has no connection to the story. Photo source: @bigbrovar, Getty Image/Mariia Vitkovska

Solar user vs Band A electricity supply

According to his energy monitoring system, the power his solar system generates is equivalent to paying N4,000 daily as a Band A user and over N100k monthly.

The cost of @bigbrovar's electricity generation a year is about N1.2m. His power consumption during the daytime was pegged at N273.9 KWh.

Solar panels generating power for AC

In response to a comment, the man said his AC uses between 350w to 700w, depending on how long it has been operating.

See his tweets below:

"Band A = 20 hours of power every day (although it’s not clear to me if that’s what you’ve captured there); if you were running a generator (diesel or otherwise) for the other 4 hours, do you know what that would cost you? I’m just curious."

"It is meant to calculate what I use from solar using Band A rates. I can program cost of 4 hours diesel but that won't reflect my use case."

"Brilliant. Can others use this? How will people connect this to their power source to see these data."

"If you were to sell to your neighbours, how much would you sell a kwh/unit?"

"Finally found a data person doing work that can solve some of our local problem. This is such a relief."

