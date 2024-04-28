Global site navigation

Electricity Tariff: Man Installs Solar in his House, Generates Power like Band A, Saves N1.2m Yearly
People

Electricity Tariff: Man Installs Solar in his House, Generates Power like Band A, Saves N1.2m Yearly

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian solar user has shared photos showing the energy he uses from his solar system powered by lithium batteries
  • The solar enthusiast said that with the energy he consumes from sunlight, he should be paying over N100k as a Band A user monthly
  • The man's solar system powers his home appliances like AC and fridge for many hours as he is off-grid

A DIY solar expert, @bigbrovar, on X, has spoken about how much he saves in electricity bills with his solar setup.

With the current high cost of Band A electricity use in Nigeria, he used an open resource to calculate his ROI.

Tier 1 solar panels in Nigeria/Inverters and batteries.
His solar station has inverters & charge controllers.
Solar user vs Band A electricity supply

According to his energy monitoring system, the power his solar system generates is equivalent to paying N4,000 daily as a Band A user and over N100k monthly.

The cost of @bigbrovar's electricity generation a year is about N1.2m. His power consumption during the daytime was pegged at N273.9 KWh.

Solar panels generating power for AC

In response to a comment, the man said his AC uses between 350w to 700w, depending on how long it has been operating.

See his tweets below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@D15Ox said:

"Band A = 20 hours of power every day (although it’s not clear to me if that’s what you’ve captured there); if you were running a generator (diesel or otherwise) for the other 4 hours, do you know what that would cost you? I’m just curious."

He responded:

"It is meant to calculate what I use from solar using Band A rates. I can program cost of 4 hours diesel but that won't reflect my use case."

@thepremiumguy_ asked:

"Brilliant. Can others use this? How will people connect this to their power source to see these data."

@i_am_resocorp asked:

"If you were to sell to your neighbours, how much would you sell a kwh/unit?"

@__tega__ said:

"Finally found a data person doing work that can solve some of our local problem. This is such a relief."

Lady installed panels with big batteries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady chose green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.

She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.

