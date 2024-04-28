Electricity Tariff: Man Installs Solar in his House, Generates Power like Band A, Saves N1.2m Yearly
- A Nigerian solar user has shared photos showing the energy he uses from his solar system powered by lithium batteries
- The solar enthusiast said that with the energy he consumes from sunlight, he should be paying over N100k as a Band A user monthly
- The man's solar system powers his home appliances like AC and fridge for many hours as he is off-grid
A DIY solar expert, @bigbrovar, on X, has spoken about how much he saves in electricity bills with his solar setup.
With the current high cost of Band A electricity use in Nigeria, he used an open resource to calculate his ROI.
Solar user vs Band A electricity supply
According to his energy monitoring system, the power his solar system generates is equivalent to paying N4,000 daily as a Band A user and over N100k monthly.
The cost of @bigbrovar's electricity generation a year is about N1.2m. His power consumption during the daytime was pegged at N273.9 KWh.
Solar panels generating power for AC
In response to a comment, the man said his AC uses between 350w to 700w, depending on how long it has been operating.
See his tweets below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@D15Ox said:
"Band A = 20 hours of power every day (although it’s not clear to me if that’s what you’ve captured there); if you were running a generator (diesel or otherwise) for the other 4 hours, do you know what that would cost you? I’m just curious."
He responded:
"It is meant to calculate what I use from solar using Band A rates. I can program cost of 4 hours diesel but that won't reflect my use case."
"Electricity production is too much": African country shuts down 5 power plants due to excess supply
@thepremiumguy_ asked:
"Brilliant. Can others use this? How will people connect this to their power source to see these data."
@i_am_resocorp asked:
"If you were to sell to your neighbours, how much would you sell a kwh/unit?"
@__tega__ said:
"Finally found a data person doing work that can solve some of our local problem. This is such a relief."
Lady installed panels with big batteries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady chose green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.
She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.
Source: Legit.ng