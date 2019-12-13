Danielley Ayala's bio: age, height, Instagram, and surgery

Danielley Ayala is an American makeup artist and social media influencer. Her rise to fame is largely associated with her remarkable social media following that has seen numerous brands seek her. Besides makeup and her online brand endorsement, Ayala is also a part-time swimsuit and lingerie model, occasionally showcasing pieces by various brands.

A collage of Danielley's photos. Photo: @danielleyayalaa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ayala is renowned for her online content, including modelling shoots, makeup sequences and procedures, destinations, cruises, and her day-to-day life. Who is Danielley Ayala? Here is a quick look at her life.

Profile summary

Full name Danielley Ayala Gender Female Date of birth February 23, 1994 Danielley Ayala's age 28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements 36-27-42 Bra size 36C Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Dating Boyfriend Peter Shelegin Profession Makeup artist and social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @danielleyayalaa Twitter @dddanielley

Danielley Ayala's bio

How old is Danielley Ayala? The renowned model was born on February 23, 1994, making her 28 years old as of 2022. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, though not much is known about her parentage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Career

The makeup artist in black outfits. Photo: @danielleyayalaa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ayala enrolled at the Make-Up Designory (MUD) Los Angeles School of Make-Up, where she trained and acquired skills in makeup artistry. Afterwards, she started the journey as a professional makeup artist specializing in fashion and makeup.

She has since thrived as a professional makeup to the point of creating a website where she promotes several beauty products and companies.

In 2018, she was among the makeup artists working in the makeup department during the shooting of Dance of Vengeance. In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, she is also currently signed with Found Model Management which scouts and develops modelling talent.

Soft-Hued model agency

A few years ago, the makeup artist founded her own agency known as Soft-Hued. This firm provides services for models, focusing primarily on talent representation. The services on offer include advertising, editorials, commercial bookings, and the signing of long-term contracts.

Soft-Hued also provides social media brand endorsements to its clients. Along with the hugely popular photographer Casie Wendel, Ayala's company promotes a wide range of people and brands, including Andrew Beasley, Sydney Nichole, and Guetcha Tondreau.

Who is Danielley Ayala's boyfriend?

In 2015, Danielley was closely linked to Peter Shelegin, with the two said to be dating. Peter appeared in many of her Instagram posts, and the two seemed to enjoy their good times. However, none of them expressly confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship.

On March 28, 2017, Danielley uploaded her picture with Peter Shelegin, captioning that they have been together for about 2 years. That post was the last one about her rumoured boyfriend, who has since remained silent over their affair. There is not much info about the relationship currently.

Before her relationship with Shelegin, Danielley had dated Peter Lobanov in 2014. After about a year, the two broke up for undisclosed reasons. Shelegin is the manager at BringIt, a startup that helps travellers deal with their luggage at airports.

Danielley Ayala's measurements

Danielley Ayala's height is about 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). She weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg). She has a well-defined body measuring 40-26-36 at the bust, waist and hips. Danielley Ayala's bre*st size is 36C. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

The renowned makeup artist also has a few tattoos on her body.

Did Danielley Ayala undergo plastic Surgery?

There are rumours the social media influencer underwent augmentation mammoplasty to enhance her bust. Still, Danielley has never confirmed these allegations.

What is Danielley Ayala's net worth?

According to Abeiku, Ayala is allegedly worth $1 million. Her fortune comes from numerous sources, including brand endorsement deals, modelling fees, makeup service fees, and income from the models she represents via the Soft-Hued model agency.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting Danielley Ayala facts.

Her favourite football player is Brad Kaaya.

Her favourite shows include Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jersey Shore, and Little Pretty Liars.

She frequently posts dance and lipsync videos on social media.

She is an avid fan of the motor racer known as Nico Silva

She loves pets and has two golden retrievers named Sonic and Brody.

In modern-day society, social media is a powerful tool, and Danielley Ayala is taking full advantage of it to make enormous gains from her popularity on the different platforms. As a result, she is constantly sought by companies seeking to popularize and market their products on social media.

READ ALSO: Mady Gio's biography: age, height, nationality, net worth, TikTok

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mădălina Ioana Filip, popularly known as Mady Gio. She is a well-known British-Italian TikTok star, YouTuber, Instagram influencer, entrepreneur, swimsuit model, and Twitch streamer.

Mady is hugely popular on various social media platforms and has amassed a huge global following. She uploads wide-ranging content, including swimsuit photos, lipsync videos, and destination photos. Read on to find out more about her.

Source: Legit.ng