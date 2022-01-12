Liam James’ biography: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Liam James is a Canadian actor. He is best known for his role in the USA Network television series Psych, where he plays Young Shawn. Liam has also starred in other movies and TV shows such as 2012, where he plays Noah Curtis and Deadly Class, where he plays Billy.

Actor Liam James arrives at the premiere of The Way Way Back held at the Regal Cinemas at LA Live.

Source: Getty Images

Liam James started his career as an actor in 2006 when he first appeared in the hit TV show Psych. The actor has a rear condition known as heterochromia, meaning he has two different eye colours.

Liam James’ bio

Liam was born in the year 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada. He is the son of former Olympic wrestler Derek James. Details about his mother are unknown. However, he occasionally shares pictures of her on his Instagram page.

He holds Canadian citizenship and is of white ethnicity.

How old is Liam James?

The actor was born on 7th August 1996. As of 2022, Liam James' age is 25 years. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Childhood

Liam was raised in Vancouver. He had a pretty normal childhood. He has described his life as being similar to his character Jack Lindenon in the TV series The Killing.

Actor Liam James receives the Male Breakthrough Performance Award onstage during CW Network's 2013 Young Hollywood Awards presented by Crest 3D White and SodaStream.

Source: Getty Images

As a child, his dad taught him how to wrestle. The star was part also part of his high school wrestling team.

James is pretty close with his dad. He has stated that his father has influenced him throughout his acting career. This is what he had to say about his father and why he looks up to him:

Because of his wrestling, he’s had many injuries and things he’s had to deal with, but it doesn’t hold him back. All my determination has come from him. I’ve never seen him give up on anything. Any time I’m tired I think of him and I push through it.

Career

Liam has a career that spans over a decade. He was introduced to acting at an early age. His mother had a friend who worked as a casting agent. She encouraged James to audition for roles as an extra and a body double.

He got his first role in 2006 when he appeared in the show Psych. He played Young Shawn from 2006 to 2010. In the first two episodes, the young Shawn Psych character was initially played by two actors. Finally, however, the USA Network settled on Liam. He appeared in the first five seasons before the show replaced him with Skyler Gisondo.

James is also known for his role in the TV series Deadly Class where he plays Billy. His character Billy is regarded as a loser in his school. He is considered a rat and a goofball by his classmates. However, his character suffers physiologically due to his father's abuse back at home.

Actors AnnaSophia Robb and Liam James attend CW Network's 2013 Young Hollywood Awards presented by Crest 3D White and SodaStream. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

According to his IMDB profile, the actor has 18 credits to his name. Here is a list of Liam James' movies and TV shows:

Psych (2006 - 2010) - Young Shawn

(2006 - 2010) - Young Shawn Good Luck Chuck (2007) - Boy in Penguin Habitat

(2007) - Boy in Penguin Habitat Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) - Cousin Dave

(2007) - Cousin Dave Fred Claus (2007) - Young Fred

(2007) - Young Fred AVPR: Aliens vs Predator - Requiem (2007) - Sam

(2007) - Sam Fear Itself (2008) - Young Harry

(2008) - Young Harry Horsemen (2009) - Sean Breslin

(2009) - Sean Breslin 2012 (2009) - Noah Curtis

(2009) - Noah Curtis Fringe (2010) - Teddy Falls

(2010) - Teddy Falls The Way Way Back (2013) - Duncan

(2013) - Duncan R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour (2011 - 2013) - Jared / Scott

(2011 - 2013) - Jared / Scott The Killing (2011 - 2014) - Jack Linden

(2011 - 2014) - Jack Linden The Family (2016) - Adam Warren

(2016) - Adam Warren American Dad! (2016) - Narrator

(2016) - Narrator Speech & Debate (2017) - Solomon Merrick

(2017) - Solomon Merrick Deadly Class (2018 - 2019) - Billy

What is Liam James' net worth?

As of 2022, it is alleged that Liam James' net worth is $1.4 million. However, this information is not official.

Liam James' height and weight

He is 5 ft 7 in (173 cm) tall and weighs 132 lbs (60kgs). He is medium built and has dark brown hair. He has heterochromia with one green and one blue eye. Liam is one of a handful of celebrities who have this condition, such as Kate Bosworth, Mila Kunis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Liam James is a Canadian actor who has appeared in movies and TV shows such as The Way Way Back and Deadly Class. He is currently working on The White House Plumbers, which will be released later in 2022.

