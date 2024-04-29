JAMB has announced the results of the 2024 UTME while announcing who to check the results of the examination

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the board, announced the development at a press conference on Monday, April 29

It stated that candidates whose results were being held would get notifications like verification investigation, under investigation, under investigation, alleged infraction

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The examination board also explained the procedures for checking the 2024 UTME results.

JAMB 2024: How to Identify Authentic 2024 UTME Results

Details of 2024 UTME results

The examination, which began on Friday, April 19, ended today, Monday, April 29.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, announced the release of the UTME results at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja on Monday

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat for the examination in 118 towns and over 700 centres across the country.

Oloyede noted that the board has withheld the results of 64,624 out of the 1,904,189 who took the examination, and the matter will be investigated.

Journalist shares details of 2024 UTME results

In a tweet by a journalist, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, how candidates can identify the original result of the examination.

The tweet reads:

"Candidates are advised to use the phone numbers they used to register to text RESULT to 55019/66019. There is no need to approach any CBT centre or cybercafé to check the results. The following are the responses to be expected; hence, a candidate with a result will receive the message:

“Dear “Candidate X”, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).”

"Those being processed and those absent would receive “under processing” and “absent” respectively.

"Those under investigation would receive Verification Investigation, Under Investigation, Under Investigation, Alleged Infraction."

JAMB will not announce UTME's best candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced that the names of his 2024 UTME top scorers will not be disclosed as it announced results for the exercise.

According to Pro. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, said the development was made to avoid a similar case to the Mmesoma saga after the 2023 UTME.

However, Oloyede advised that organisations that sought to award the best candidates should verify before offering such awards.

