A young lady who got married to a pilot has left many in awe after sharing a glimpse of her life afterwards.

The happy wife expressed her excitement over the fact that she was always flying to different places with her man.

Lady shares experience after marrying pilot Photo credit: @therealqueenandken/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pilot's wife shares her experience after wedding

The woman identified on TikTok as @therealqueenandken shared a compilation video that showed her and her husband on air on several occasions.

She sat beside the love of her life with her face looking so vibrant and radiant like an overpampered wife.

She captioned the video on TikTok:

“POV: You married a pilot.”

Reactions trail video of pilot's wife

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who had different things to say about her video.

Some people recounted a love story she posted where she claimed that she got pregnant for her man after frying plantain for him.

Cyndy love said:

“Is this not the lady that said she went to charge her phone and got charged, lol, wat a happy family awwwwn.”

Whurahola reacted:

“After you fry plantain you fly on air.”

@teamLight reacted:

“You went to fry plantain but he's busy flying you around.”

Abido Shaker reacted:

“At least you no go fry plantain up there.”

Teddy said:

“So his the one you fried plantain for?”

Broda Oni Love said:

“Something way we they do for land, he reach your turn you carry am go air.”

Miss brown said:

“I thought it was plantain you frew ma.”

Jynxzi Clipse said:

“After frying plantain..he was like baby come hold this wood.”

Last born said:

“He's taken you round the world after you fry plantain, Abeg where una drop plantain pikin.”

@mela's said:

“My talking stage told me he's a pilot, just for me to know he's a bus driver when do bus drivers become pilots he said that's what they call them.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng