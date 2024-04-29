From London to Onitsha: Prophet Odumeje Returns to Nigeria, Meets Excited Fans
In a joyous homecoming, Prophet Odumeje, a renowned pastor, returned to Onitsha from London.
The crowd gathered to welcome him with enthusiasm and excitement. Dressed in a crisp white designer outfit, the pastor beamed with delight as he observed the festive atmosphere.
Pastor Odumeje returns to Nigeria
Having recently collaborated on a song with Flavour, the entertainer immersed himself in the crowd, embracing those who were equally thrilled to see him, as shown by @masterpiscles.
Jonahafamefuna said:
“Who made odumeje a pastor.”
User lylsugar126 wrote:
“Why is odumeje looking like Father Christmas.”
Manuscopy commented:
“God Call Odumeje, flavour call am back ..wetin flavour do e good?”
Juliet Chisom:
“Why is he feeling that way.”
Nky:
“Even Tinubu no go walka lik this life dey enta nigeria.”
User331907281485:
“Our pastor is now a member of blood line of wwe.”
Lionking:
“We love our brother oh weda u like him or not na u sabi.”
User6525475903732:
Papa is back...welcome back baba.”
Njideka:
“I too like this odumeje I don't know why.”
EYE watch:
“Odumeje has fans like this omg.”
Ewuzie Kelechi830:
“So he dey hear well but if na for church he go dey do like say something blocked his ear.”
Lady Zoe Priscy:
“Is the dressing for me.”
Princearun:
“Our pastor don turn to celebrity ooo.”
Odumeje shares funny conversation with pilot
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.
The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.
He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.
There is also a story of prophet Odumeje reprimanding a little boy for correcting his pronunciation.
Source: Legit.ng