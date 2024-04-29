Global site navigation

Local editions

From London to Onitsha: Prophet Odumeje Returns to Nigeria, Meets Excited Fans
People

From London to Onitsha: Prophet Odumeje Returns to Nigeria, Meets Excited Fans

by  Basit Jamiu
  • Prophet Odumeje returned to Onitsha from London and was greeted by an excited crowd who seemed thrilled to see him
  • His clean white designer attire and infectious smile resonated with the festive atmosphere in Nigeria
  • The entertainer, who had recently collaborated with Flavour on a song, immersed himself in the celebration, embracing equally thrilled well-wishers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

In a joyous homecoming, Prophet Odumeje, a renowned pastor, returned to Onitsha from London.

The crowd gathered to welcome him with enthusiasm and excitement. Dressed in a crisp white designer outfit, the pastor beamed with delight as he observed the festive atmosphere.

Pastor Odumeje returns to Nigeria, gets resounding welcome
The Nigerian pastor was welcomed by people on his return from London. Photo credit: masterpiscle
Source: TikTok

Pastor Odumeje returns to Nigeria

Having recently collaborated on a song with Flavour, the entertainer immersed himself in the crowd, embracing those who were equally thrilled to see him, as shown by @masterpiscles.

Read also

Cross-cultural wedding: MC tests Oyinbo groom’s fitness to know if he can marry Nigerian bride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jonahafamefuna said:

“Who made odumeje a pastor.”

User lylsugar126 wrote:

“Why is odumeje looking like Father Christmas.”

Manuscopy commented:

“God Call Odumeje, flavour call am back ..wetin flavour do e good?”

Juliet Chisom:

“Why is he feeling that way.”

Nky:

“Even Tinubu no go walka lik this life dey enta nigeria.”

User331907281485:

“Our pastor is now a member of blood line of wwe.”

Lionking:

“We love our brother oh weda u like him or not na u sabi.”

User6525475903732:

Papa is back...welcome back baba.”

Njideka:

“I too like this odumeje I don't know why.”

EYE watch:

“Odumeje has fans like this omg.”

Ewuzie Kelechi830:

“So he dey hear well but if na for church he go dey do like say something blocked his ear.”

Read also

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo undergoes boxing training, video leaves fans drooling: “See body o”

Lady Zoe Priscy:

“Is the dressing for me.”

Princearun:

“Our pastor don turn to celebrity ooo.”

Odumeje shares funny conversation with pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

There is also a story of prophet Odumeje reprimanding a little boy for correcting his pronunciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel