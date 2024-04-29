Prophet Odumeje returned to Onitsha from London and was greeted by an excited crowd who seemed thrilled to see him

His clean white designer attire and infectious smile resonated with the festive atmosphere in Nigeria

The entertainer, who had recently collaborated with Flavour on a song, immersed himself in the celebration, embracing equally thrilled well-wishers

In a joyous homecoming, Prophet Odumeje, a renowned pastor, returned to Onitsha from London.

The crowd gathered to welcome him with enthusiasm and excitement. Dressed in a crisp white designer outfit, the pastor beamed with delight as he observed the festive atmosphere.

The Nigerian pastor was welcomed by people on his return from London. Photo credit: masterpiscle

Pastor Odumeje returns to Nigeria

Having recently collaborated on a song with Flavour, the entertainer immersed himself in the crowd, embracing those who were equally thrilled to see him, as shown by @masterpiscles.

Jonahafamefuna said:

“Who made odumeje a pastor.”

User lylsugar126 wrote:

“Why is odumeje looking like Father Christmas.”

Manuscopy commented:

“God Call Odumeje, flavour call am back ..wetin flavour do e good?”

Juliet Chisom:

“Why is he feeling that way.”

Nky:

“Even Tinubu no go walka lik this life dey enta nigeria.”

User331907281485:

“Our pastor is now a member of blood line of wwe.”

Lionking:

“We love our brother oh weda u like him or not na u sabi.”

User6525475903732:

Papa is back...welcome back baba.”

Njideka:

“I too like this odumeje I don't know why.”

EYE watch:

“Odumeje has fans like this omg.”

Ewuzie Kelechi830:

“So he dey hear well but if na for church he go dey do like say something blocked his ear.”

Lady Zoe Priscy:

“Is the dressing for me.”

Princearun:

“Our pastor don turn to celebrity ooo.”

Odumeje shares funny conversation with pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

Source: Legit.ng