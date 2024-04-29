A Nigerian woman in the diaspora could not hold her laughter after she saw her husband learning to braid hair online

According to the woman, her husband found out the cost of braiding hair in Canada and decided to learn it himself

Internet users made funny remarks about the new challenge her husband gave himself, while others hailed him

A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her husband using his phone to learn how to braid hair.

"He is even taking notes," the video shared on TikTok was captioned.

Her husband took notes as he studied. Photo Credit: @the_erexs

Giving a background explanation to the clip, the woman wrote that her husband found out how much it costs to braid hair in Canada to chose to acquire the skill.

Man learns to braid hair online

In the clip, her hubby was so engrossed in his online and had new attachments by his side on the cushion chair.

The man jotted down points as he watched the hair braiding video tutorial and ignored his wife's reaction.

According to a price list on one stylist's website, getting a style such as box braids done in Canada could cost between CAD 105 (N82,000) and CAD 245 (N178,000).

The high cost of braiding hair in Canada had forced a lady to go on low cut.

Watch the video below:

@the_erexs's video generated buzz online

Lauri said:

"One lady was asking my wife £250 to braid her hairs we ran out of the salon and never came back."

SLIMZY said:

"God should just help get to this country this work is my dream come true am a stylist and a makeup artist and Nail tech yet no customer."

chisom said:

"If only you knw how much effort he is putting inside that video he is watching."

MYSTA ANDERSON said:

"My wife braid cornrow for $200 ba I wan learn that Job."

Hady Brushes said:

"This hair braider will be like excuse wait a moment have forgot the direction of the knot."

GODDY said:

"The seriousness on his face shows he go know work."

chiedumz543 said:

"My prayer is to have a husband who can braid, because this girl is tired shame$250."

cecilly_24 said:

"Oga is about to open a salon."

