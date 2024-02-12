Harper Zilmer’s age, height, sister, mom, how did she get famous?

Harper Zilmer is a TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, and hip-hop artist from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity for sharing her lip-sync performances, dance challenges, and get-ready-with-me videos on her TikTok account. What is Harper Zilmer's age?

Harper Zilmer sitting on a plastic stool (L). The TikTok star poses for a photo while in a restaurant (R). Photo: @lewisvilleoasis, @Harper Zilmer on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harper Zilmer started her TikTok journey in January 2023. She is currently a popular figure on various social media platforms with a considerable fan base. The TikToker is also a rising musician. She released her debut song, Queen B, in December 2023. Harper Zilmer’s age always surprises many due to her achievements.

Profile summary

Full name Harper Zilmer Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 2009 Age 14 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'6'' Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 90 Weight in kilograms 41 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Dan Zilmer Mother Brownen Hyden Siblings 1 Profession TikToke star, YouTuber, social media influencer, hip-hop artist Net worth $500 thousand YouTube harperzilmer

What is Harper Zilmer’s age?

The American social media influencer is 14 years old as of 2024. She was born on 20 March 2009 in Dallas, Texas, United States. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Harper Zilmer's mom is Brownen Hyden Zilmer. Many believe that her mom is Haley Kalil because of a TikTok video on Kalil's official account, where Zilmer calls her mom. However, Kalil is not Zilmer's mother. The two TikTokers are just content creators making content together.

Five facts about Harper Zilmer. Photo: @harper_zilmer11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harper's father is Dan Zilmer. Her elder sister, Reese, is a TikTok star and social media personality. The two siblings have a close bond and have worked on various social media projects.

For instance, they have appeared jointly in several dance duets and lip-sync videos on both TikTok accounts. The duo also uploads cute Instagram pictures together. She is reportedly in her 9th grade in an unknown school and is the cheerleader in her school.

Career

How did Harper Zilmer get famous? She rose to prominence due to her lip-sync performances, dance challenges and get-ready-with-me videos on her TikTok account. She began uploading her content on the platform in January 2023. Harper's TikTok account has garnered over 4.4 million followers so far.

She has launched her self-titled YouTube channel with over 1.19 million subscribers. Zilmer normally uploads entertaining videos about her life, interests, and journey as a content creator. The TikTok star has over 271 thousand followers on her Instagram account.

Harper's Instagram page has numerous photos and videos displaying her fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Additionally, she posts her behind-the-scenes content from photoshoots and video shoots on the platform. She is also popular on Facebook, with over as of the time of writing.

Aside from that, the Dallas native is also an up-and-coming hip-hop artist. Harper released her first single, Queen B, featuring guest vocals from Cash Baker and Maverick. The young influencer competed at the All-Star Cheer in May 2023.

What is Harper Zilmer's net worth?

According to Zac Johnson, Buzz, and several other similar sources, the musician has an alleged net worth of about $500 thousand. She mainly earns income from her social media influencer and music career.

Is Harper Zilmer related to Cash Baker?

She is not related to Cash Baker. However, Zilmer has collaborated with Cash and his brother Maverick to create social media content. The three also launched The LOL Podcast in 2023 alongside Baker's wife, Kate.

Cash is an American singer, songwriter, and social media star born on 5 March 2003. He has helped create songs like The Way You Move and Space Cowboy.

What is Harper Zilmer's height?

She is 4 feet 6 inches or 142 centimetres tall. The popular social media star weighs approximately 90 pounds or 41 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Harper Zilmer? She is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, and hip-hop artist. How old is Harper Zilmer? She is 14 years old as of 2024. She was born on 20 March 2009. What is Harper Zilmer's nationality? She has an American nationality. Who is Harper Zilmer's mom? Her mom is Brownen Hyden. Who is Harper Zilmer's sister? Her sister is Reese, a well-known TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Harper Zilmer's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $500 thousand. How tall is Harper Zilmer? The TikTok star is 4 feet 6 inches (142 centimetres).

Harper Zilmer's age is 14 years as of 2024, as she was born on 20 March 2009. Harper is a well-known TikTok star, social media influencer, and hip-hop artist. Her entertaining content continues to capture the hearts of many, increasing her popularity, especially on TikTok and YouTube, where she has a massive following.

Legit.ng published Peggy Ovire's biography. She is a Nigerian actress, model and film producer. She is best known for her roles in Nollywood movies such as Royal Switch, The Boy is Mine, and Wife for Rent.

Peggy Ovire is married to Frederick Leonard, a Nollywood actor. Peggy is passionate about fashion and has often showcased her unique styles on social media platforms. She runs an online apparel store for women known as Peggy's World. Learn more interesting facts about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng