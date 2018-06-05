Small Doctor's biography: how much is he worth in 2023?

Small Doctor is a Nigerian Fuji and Afro-pop recording artist. He rose to fame in 2012 when his mixtapes and freestyles went viral countrywide. Small Doctor's debut songs dominated the Nigerian mainstream media for a long time. Since then, the singer's popularity has grown beyond Nigeria, and his thriving music career has also earned him significant wealth. This article delves into his career, personal life, and wealth.

Small Doctor is among the most sought-after Yoruba Afro-pop musicians in Nigeria. Because of this, he has performed at many high-end events and venues ever since he became a star. Some of Small Doctor's most hits are Gbagaun, Penalty, Anobi, and Mosquito Killer.

Profile summary

Full name Adekunle Temitope Gender Male Stage name Small Doctor Nick names Akeweje Akinrele, Akeweje Oganla, Alhaji Alabi Pasuma Date of birth 19th October 1996 Zodiac sign Libra Age 26 years (as of August 2023) Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Primary school Aina Orosan Nursery and Primary School High school Oniwaya Secondary School University The University of Lagos (dropped out) Career Music artist, songwriter, and performer Genre Afro-pop, Yoruba music Years active 2003 to present Net worth $200,000

Small Doctor's biography

Many Afro-pop music lovers in West Africa are familiar with Small Doctor's songs. Most of his tracks play across the continent, and he has worked with several top names in the Nigerian music industry.

What is Small Doctor's real name?

The Nigerian singer's real name is Adekunle Temitope. He uses the "Small Doctor" stage name and sometimes calls himself Akeweje Akinrele or Akeweje Oganla.

What state is Small Doctor from?

The singer was born in Kaduna State in Nigeria but has ancestral roots in Ese Odo, Ilaje LG. A crisis in Kaduna forced his family to move to Lagos when he was still young.

For many years, the family slept on the streets and in Oshodi, Mushin, and Lagos Island bus parks. People once beat Small Doctor for stealing, even though he only tried to fend for himself and his son.

Adekunle Temitope decided to make music to escape poverty. He mostly sings in Yoruba and Pidgin English, and his street experience heavily influences his music style.

His mother was a teacher, and she now owns a school. The singer's elder brother nicknamed him Small Doctor because of his body size and the popular Dr. Who TV show.

How old is Small Doctor?

Small Doctor's age is 26 as of August 2023. He was born in 1996 and will turn 27 this year on the 19th of October.

Is Small Doctor educated?

Adekunle Temitope attended Aina Orosan Nursery and Primary School and Oniwaya Secondary School. After that, he joined the University of Lagos but never finished his degree program. After dropping out of college, Adekunle focused on music as a career.

Career history

Small Doctor has worked on projects of icons like Reminisce, Davido, Olamide, Ycee, Phyno, Terry G, Wizkid, Pasuma Wonder, Oritse Femi, Don Jazzy, Dre San, Seriki, and Side One.

Most have not featured him in his songs, but he has worked with them behind the scenes and in concerts. One only gets opportunities to work with such icons if they are good at what they do.

When did Small Doctor enter the music industry?

Adekunle Temitope began recording songs in 2003 and composed his first track, E ma kanramo mi. He did a lot of petty jobs to pay for studio sessions to record his songs.

Small Doctor came into the limelight in 2012 through his mixtapes and freestyles. His art caught the attention of DJ Real of Eko FM, and the deejay was kind enough to give Temitope his first break.

Initially, Temitope specialized in Yoruba music. He was able to attract an even bigger audience when he began doing Afro-pop.

The singer was highly famous countrywide by 2015, thanks to experts like Dre San, who produced his tracks. He even released two albums, Street Ambassador and Omoiya Teacher. Some of Small Doctor's singles Dre San worked on were Gbagaun, Anobi, and Mosquito Killer.

His first music tour was in 2018. It was titled Omo Better Concert, and top artists like Kenny Blaq, Idowest, Mayorkun, Vector, Mr. Real, Terry Apala, and Destiny Boy were present. The second edition was in 2019, and all tickets sold out.

Combining Yoruba and Afro-pop has made Small Doctor a household name. The singer has done more live shows within and outside the country, and it is evident that the singer rarely needs an introduction in West Africa.

Small Doctor's songs

The singer is under RealBeat Planet Entertainment. Here is a list of songs that are on his YouTube channel:

Year Song title 2023 Shaka (Small Doctor & Bella Shmurda) 2020 ManDeMan (audio) 2020 Account Balance (audio) 2019 Set Awon (audio) 2019 BiGi Man (audio) 2019 Believe 2019 My People 2017 This Year 2017 Penalty 2017 Forever 2017 You Know (Small Doctor ft. Olamide) 2016 Uzobu 2015 My Story 2015 Anobi

Small Doctor's awards and recognitions

The singer won the Song of the Year award from the 2017 Headies Awards and the Street Music of the Year City award from the 2017 People Music Awards after releasing the Penalty hit single. He was also nominated for the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best New Act of the Year in 2018.

How much is Small Doctor worth?

Online sources guesstimate Small Doctor's net worth at around $200,000.

How much does Small Doctor charge per show?

Naija Net Worth reports that Small Doctor charges over N3 million per show.

Small Doctor's house

The singer owns a luxurious crib in Lagos, Nigeria.

Small Doctor's cars

Temitope Adekunle spent over N60Million on a 2018 Range Rover Vogue model this year. A video of him driving the new automobile went viral on blogs. The singer also purchased a new Benz G-Wagon in 2019.

Who is Small Doctor's wife?

Small Doctor is married and has children, who he keeps out of the spotlight. In 2021, the singer said on The Nancy Isime Show that his family lives in Canada.

Many contradicting stories have been told about Small Doctor's children. Some claim he has seven kids, five of whom are adopted, and others state he has four kids from different mothers.

According to reports, Small Doctor's fourth child (a girl) was born on the 10th of August 2019 in Canada. Her mother's name was alleged to be Agbeke.

While responding to rumors of him having dated some actresses, the singed said interview with Punch;

I do not date actresses and singers. I am a different person, and I do my things differently. I look beyond beauty when it comes to relationships. I plan to get married someday, though I cannot say when. I do not have a baby mama, but if it happens that way, I will take it as it comes.

Small Doctor and Habeeb Okikiola's fallout

Many never knew rapper Habeeb Okikiola (alias Portable) lived with Small Doctor until June 2023, when the singer said in an interview with Echo Room that Portable left his house after becoming famous.

The two have been close friends for years and even helped each other to succeed in their careers. The public has witnessed their recent fallouts play out on social media.

Small Doctor's Instagram account has a handful of photos. The singer frequently shares pictures on his . Moreover, he has uploaded vlogs on his YouTube channel.

Facts about Small Doctor

Small Doctor is known for his street and groovy music and dressing style.

His mentor nicknamed him Alhaji Alabi Pasuma.

The singer narrated his humble beginning in his song, My Story‌ .

. He has tattoos on both arms.

Small Doctor's story‌ inspires many to chase their dreams. Many who have observed him build his career from scratch are impressed by his accomplishments and the constant desire to improve.

