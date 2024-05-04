DStv and GOtv customers have been informed to anticipate a three-day period of "technical downtime" for their services.

DStv, in a notice posted on its official X handle on Friday, stated that this downtime is necessary due to the ongoing Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction.

Source: UGC

Multichoice, the payTV operator, explained that the project requires them to relocate from their office location between May 5 and May 7, 2024.

They assured customers that efforts would be made to minimize disruptions during the relocation.

It stated:

“Our uplink facility will be impacted by the ongoing Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction project. As a result, we are forced to relocate. From Sunday, 5th May, 2024, to Thursday, 7th May, 2024, our technical team will be working tirelessly to relocate and minimize disruptions during the exercise.

"This means you might experience some technical downtime. Thank you for bearing with us during this transition."

Expressing gratitude to customers for their patience and understanding during this period, the company reiterated its commitment to delivering the quality service and support that DStv and GOtv customers expect.

The company assured customers that its services would soon be restored to an improved state, while also advising them to reach out to its call centre or visit its websites for assistance, inquiries, and updates.

Source: Legit.ng