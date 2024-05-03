A Yoruba girl schooling and residing in the northern part of Nigeria has smashed the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The intelligent girl scored over 91 in three of the subjects she sat for and is said to be the highest performer so far

Internet users showered encomiums on the bright girl as people celebrated her across social media platforms

The academic exploit of Oladigbolu Zainab Asake, a Yoruba girl living and schooling in Kaduna, has caught people's attention.

An X user, @abdul4united, shared the girl's result on the social media platform, saying it is the highest 2024 JAMB score so far.

Oladigbolu Zainab Asake smashed the UTME with a score of 362. Photo Credit: @abdul4united, jamb.gov.ng

Celebrating Zainab on Facebook, a page called Think Yoruba First, said her academic achievement is a testament to the supportive education environment she had been fortunate to have.

Oladigbolu Zainab Asake hailed on social media

They added that it also underscored her hard work and dedication. Think Yoruba First's statement read in part:

"Zainab's remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the supportive educational environment she has been fortunate to have. While she hails from the South West, her decision to live and study in the North demonstrates the diversity and interconnectedness of educational opportunities across Nigeria.

"It also underscores the importance of embracing cultural exchange and breaking down geographical barriers in pursuit of knowledge and excellence."

Oladigbolu Zainab Asake's score

A breakdown of the Dialogue Academy Kaduna student's UTME score showed she had 81 in English, 95 in mathematics and physics and 91 in chemistry. Her aggregate score is 362.

This automatically ranks her in the 0.5 % of performers in the exam who had 300 and above.

Oladigbolu Zainab Asake's result excites people

