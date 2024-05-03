Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Garki, Abuja - The Nigerian Army (NA) on Friday, May 3, told interested Nigerians that the online application for 87 regular recruits intake for non-tradesmen and women has started.

Legit.ng gathered that the application started on Friday, May 3, and would end on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The portal to apply is recruitment.army.mil.ng and recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free.

It is understood that shortlisted candidates will participate in the state recruitment screening exercise scheduled from June 20 to July 3, 2024.

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng