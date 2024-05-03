A top academic at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has counselled parents on how best to address the issue of mass UTME failures

Drawing on personal experience, he recounted his own struggles with the exam, despite excelling in O’levels with top marks

He urged parents and guardians to exercise restraint, emphasising that poor results should not be directly interpreted as a lack of diligence

The Head of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Professor Misbaudeen Abdulhameed, has advised parents and guardians to approach their wards' UTME results with rationality.

Reflecting on his own experience, the professor shared how he struggled with the examination despite achieving exceptional grades in O'level at his secondary school.

Although Prof Abdulhameed scored 198 in UTME, he later emerged as LAUTECH's overall best graduating student in 2004

Professor Abdulhameed urged parents to avoid actions that could break their children's spirit and lead them to question their self-worth.

In a Facebook post, he revealed that he scored 198 in the UTME, which is a poor result for a student who had just smashed WASSCE.

Despite his initial setback, Professor Abdulhameed secured admission to study Pure and Applied Chemistry at LAUTECH.

Years later, he graduated as the overall best student in 2004, becoming the first and only student to graduate with First Class Honors from the department since the university's inception.

Today, as a professor, he leads the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry at the university.

He said:

"Please do not subject them to ridicule. I also scored 198/400 in JAMB despite achieving As in most science subjects. However, I eventually graduated with a first class. Remember, circumstances are never permanent. Someone may be experiencing psychological challenges at the time, but that doesn't signify the end of life, my brother."

