'Don’t Ridicule Them’: LAUTECH Prof Who Scored 198 in UTME Advises Parents of Kids with Low Grades
- A top academic at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has counselled parents on how best to address the issue of mass UTME failures
- Drawing on personal experience, he recounted his own struggles with the exam, despite excelling in O’levels with top marks
- He urged parents and guardians to exercise restraint, emphasising that poor results should not be directly interpreted as a lack of diligence
The Head of the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Professor Misbaudeen Abdulhameed, has advised parents and guardians to approach their wards' UTME results with rationality.
Reflecting on his own experience, the professor shared how he struggled with the examination despite achieving exceptional grades in O'level at his secondary school.
Professor Abdulhameed urged parents to avoid actions that could break their children's spirit and lead them to question their self-worth.
In a Facebook post, he revealed that he scored 198 in the UTME, which is a poor result for a student who had just smashed WASSCE.
Despite his initial setback, Professor Abdulhameed secured admission to study Pure and Applied Chemistry at LAUTECH.
Years later, he graduated as the overall best student in 2004, becoming the first and only student to graduate with First Class Honors from the department since the university's inception.
Today, as a professor, he leads the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry at the university.
He said:
"Please do not subject them to ridicule. I also scored 198/400 in JAMB despite achieving As in most science subjects. However, I eventually graduated with a first class. Remember, circumstances are never permanent. Someone may be experiencing psychological challenges at the time, but that doesn't signify the end of life, my brother."
JAMB debunks printed UTME results slips on social media
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had labelled viral results that had been making the rounds on social media platforms as fake, particularly those on printed slips.
The board said 2024 UTME results are yet to be uploaded on the candidates portal, so it is impossible to have a printed version of any result at the moment.
