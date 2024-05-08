Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, has disclosed that some candidates who were captured successfully during UTME registration could not be verified during the validation exercise

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB's 2024 UTME started on April 19 and ended on April 29, with over 1.9 million candidates taking the examination

A statement obtained from JAMB's latest bulletin revealed that 373 candidates were unverifiable during the 2024 UTME and were consequently exempted from biometric verification during the examination

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has described the multiple cases of unverified candidates in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as worrisome.

JAMB said it noticed the challenge despite measures put in place to checkmate the phenomenon.

JAMB boss, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, restates the agency's determination to unravel the mystery surrounding the issue of unverified UTME candidates. Photo credits: @ProfIsaPantami, @winexviv

Source: Twitter

JAMB investigating cases of unverified candidates

Consequently, the board said it has put in place "adequate machinery" to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that hindered the candidates who were captured successfully during registration but failed during the verification exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, in a recent statement obtained by Legit.ng, stressed the importance of biometric verification. The JAMB boss stated that biometric verification remains the only cost-effective check against impersonation.

Furthermore, Oloyede disclosed that JAMB had invested heavily in the purchase of state-of-the-art verification equipment to ensure the reduction in cases of biometric failures.

He also noted that after registration, candidates are expected to authenticate their verification status by using their fingerprints to print their registration slip.

JAMB 2024: 373 UTME candidates unverifiable

The JAMB registrar recalled that only 373 candidates were clearly certified to be unverifiable and were consequently exempted from biometric verification during the examination.

He said:

"The board finds it strange to still have cases of unverified candidates.

"The first thing that comes to mind when a candidate fails biometric screening after recording success during registration and was able to print his notification slip afterwards is that this might likely be a case of impersonation.

"Unfortunately, we have candidates, who fall within that category despite being successfully captured ab initio."

In conclusion, Prof. Oloyede affirmed JAMB's determination to unravel the mystery surrounding the issue.

More to read on JAMB, UTME

Claim about JAMB setting cut-off marks fact-checked

Legit.ng earlier reported that a message is circulating on the popular mobile application, WhatsApp, that JAMB has fixed the 2024 cut-off marks.

This is coming a week after JAMB announced the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Source: Legit.ng