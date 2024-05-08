BBNaija alumni, Liquorose has sparked an online discussion about her body after videos made the rounds online

A number of netizens started to make claims about her going under the knife and doing a BBL surgery after spotting her curves

Some fans of the reality show star drooled over her banging body while others wondered about the high rate of BBLs in the country

Former BBNaija star, Roseline Afije aka Liquorose, recently drew the attention of many Nigerians to her body after sharing a video on social media.

The reality show star was one of the celebrities present at the business launch of media personality, Toke Makinwa, and clips of her body started to make the rounds.

Fans react to video of Liquorose's body.

The former dancer rocked a figure-hugging grey dress paired with a black pixie haircut and silver accessories. However, her fashion statement was not what caught the eyes of Nigerians after videos of her went viral.

See the clip below:

Liquorose sparks BBL rumours

Shortly after videos of the reality show star from the event went viral, many Nigerians started to debate over whether she had worked on her body by doing a BBL surgery or not. A number of them however drooled over her figure and noted that the look suited her.

Read some of their comments below:

rolemodel711:

“This is not a new or old body, she's simply wearing a waist trainer .”

no0rdinaryjanie:

“I like that she didn’t over do it.”

gladys.odey:

“Whether or not she did her body we like am .”

ayumi_sanaa:

“Looks like she just reduced her tummy. Always been thick.”

meetbigfave:

“I knew she was about doing that with the way she was gaining weight. It looks so good on her!”

callmemjay:

“We love it. It looks good on her.”

Natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“The body is bodying .”

shes__precious__:

“Her body her choice .”

d_flashymedic:

“She probably just had liposuction of the abdomen with no fat transfer. It looks beautiful on her .”

Ebanky9:

“Pressure ti WA......and it happens Looks good on her.”

serendipityfinds_:

“It's how you guy always sound so sure everyone went under the knife for me mtcheww.”

Monal_ia:

“How do y'all even notice when they go under knives .”

okm_herbal:

“It’s body shaper beautiful though.”

BBNaija's Phyna brags after getting body done

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 7 star, Phyna addressed rumours about her undergoing plastic surgery to fix her backside.

In a post which she has now deleted on Twitter, Phyna noted publicly that she has always been a beautiful woman, but her fat belly was the downside that made her look less attractive.

Phyna noted that she has now gone under the knife to fix that downside, which has seen her take out all of her belly fat.

