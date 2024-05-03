Nigerian twins who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME did well and their scores have been shared online

Their elder brother shared the twins' JAMB UTME result, indicating that they got different scores

While one scored 310, the other who is a science student scored 344 in UTME aggregate, making their family proud

Twin siblings who wrote the 2024 JAMB UTME have checked their results and seen their scores.

This comes after the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME.

The twins sat for JAMB in 2024. Photo credit: X/Salami Olabanji and JAMB.

As soon as the twins saw their results, their brother, Salami Olabanji took to X to share it for people to see.

Olabanji said he was proud of the performances of the twins, Salami Faith Oluwaseun and Salami Favour Oluwanifemi.

According to the UTME results shared by Olabanji, the twins obtained different results.

While Faith scored 344, Favour scored 310. The result got many social media users excited.

Faith is a science student who registered for chemistry, use of English, physics and biology as JAMB subject combination.

Favour, on the other hand, is registered for use in English, economics, mathematics and PA.

Olabanji wrote:

"Just saw my twin siblings JAMB result. They did amazingly well. I'm really excited."

Art student shares her JAMB result

Meanwhile, an art student checked her JAMB UTME results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, shared her result on Facebook, indicating she scored 279 in the 2024 JAMB.

Oghenefejiro scored 65 marks in UTME use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature and 62 marks in Christian Religious Knowledge.

How to check JAMB results with your phone

Meanwhile, it is easy to check the 2024 JAMB result using a phone by sending an SMS to a code provided by JAMB.

The simplest way for candidates to know their 2024 JAMB score is to send an SMS to 55019 or 66019. Send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number you used to register for the examination JAMB.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, JAMB will reply with your UTME 2024 result.

