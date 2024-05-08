The political crisis in Rivers state has taken a new dimension as the rift between Nyesom Wike and his political godson Sim Fubara escalates

This came after the members of the Rivers Assembly who are loyal to the FCT minister Wike were called non-existent by Governor Fubara

The Ricers crisis worsened as the APC directed the lawmakers to begin an impeachment process against the sitting governor

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A loyalist of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, Chijioke Ihunwo, has warned the Rivers State House of Assembly not to contemplate a fresh impeachment proceeding against the governor because such ambition will not succeed.

Chijioke Ihunwo has reacted as the APC ordered the impeachment proceedings against Rivers Governor Sim Fubara. Photo credit: Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

"LG bosses will lose their job": Fubara ally warns

As reported by Channels TV, Ihunwo, who is the chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers state, disclosed that youths of the state are on alert to resist such a move, which he described as selfish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ihunwo made this assertion during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday, May 8.

Speaking further, Chijioke Ihunwo, told the Speaker of the State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, that Governor Fubara has not done anything wrong to warrant an impeachment.

The youth leader called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to watch closely the event in Rivers State and call the main actors, like the FCT minister, to order.

This drama is unfolding after Governor Siminalayi barred heads and officials of the 23 local government areas from appearing before the Rivers state house of assembly.

Impeachment saga: Reactions as Fubara's ally threatened LG bosses

Nigerians on X, reacted as Fubara's ally threatened LG bosses. Legit.ng captured some of their opinion below.

@IkoksSamuel tweeted:

"This is getting too much oo."

@attamakuza tweeted:

"This fight is still very much on ground."

@Osagiepumpn tweeted:

"These people are about to learn what power is. Fubara will deal with them."

@otuene_claude

"The government just released Abidoshaker

"He needs Ganduga Gandusa."

Rivers crisis: Fubara blasts Wike, Rivers lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara faulted some members of the House of Assembly who are loyal to FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara condemned their actions towards his administration and said the members would cease to exist as legislators if he so decides.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the role played by some political leaders, especially his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in his emergence as governor but said that such efforts won’t make him worship a man.

Source: Legit.ng