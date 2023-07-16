Meet Drew Sangster, Romeo Miller’s partner and mother of his kids

Drew Sangster is a celebrity partner and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity as Romeo Miller’s partner. Her partner is an American rapper, actor, and television personality.

A picture of Drew Sangster and her partner Romeo. Photo: @romeomiller on Instagram (modified by author)

Drew Sangster, Romeo Miller’s partner, became famous following her romantic relationship with the rapper. She is the co-founder of Drewy Co, a company that deals with children’s products. Drew and her partner have two children, and they currently reside in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Full name Drew Sangster Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Romeo Miller Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur

Drew Sangster’s biography

The celebrity girlfriend was born in the United States of America and currently resides in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. She is an American national.

How old is Drew Sangster?

The American businessperson is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Drew Sangster’s birthday? She was born on 6 March 1991. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Drew Sangster do?

Romeo Miller’s wife-to-be is an entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of The Drewy Co., which sells products for babies and new parents. The company's offerings include perfumes, clothes, and care packages. These items are safe for children and may be used by a whole family. She launched the company in 2021 alongside her partner, Romeo.

What is Drew Sangster’s net worth?

The rising American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her entrepreneurship career.

Romeo Miller and Drew Sangster’s relationship

Romeo and Drew have been dating for a while now. The two first went public with their relationship after spending Thanksgiving of 2020 together, with Romeo making it official on 27 November 2020 on Instagram, where he posted a picture of them.

On WE tv, in an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo confirmed that he and his girlfriend are engaged after dating for some time.

Miller and Sangster share two daughters. The pair announced the birth of their first daughter River Rose on 14 February 2022. On 15 March 2023, Miller announced on Instagram that he had welcomed another daughter, his second child Winter Snoh Miller. He wrote:

My tribe is growing. I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER! My heart is so full, knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I'm a papa of 2! I've accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3.

Drew Sangster’s husband-to-be is an American rapper, actor, and television personality. He rose to stardom as a rapper in the early 2000s after signing with No Limit Records, then owned by his father, Master P. He is also known for his appearances in Honey (2003), Romeo! (2003) and Scooby-Doo (2002).

What is Drew Sangster’s height?

Romeo Miller’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts

Who is Drew Sangster? She is an American entrepreneur best known for being Romeo Miller’s partner and mother of his kids. Where is Drew Sangster from? She was born in the United States. What is Drew Sangster’s age? She is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 March 1991. What is Drew Sangster’s nationality? She is an American national. What is Drew Sangster’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. What is Drew Sangster’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Does Drew Sangster have a child? Yes, she has two children named River Rose and Winter Snoh Miller.

Drew Sangster is a celebrity girlfriend and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with Romeo Miller, an American rapper, actor, and television personality. The pair resides with their two daughters in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

