Eminem’s kids: meet the rapper’s children, Hailie, Alaina and Stevie

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers 111, is a famous American rapper, record producer, songwriter, film producer and actor. He has achieved immense success in his music career, winning numerous awards and collaborating with many famous artists. Besides his success acting and music career, he is also a dedicated father of three. Do you want to know more about Eminem's kids?

Eminem was born on 17 October 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, United States. He is a devoted father who spends quality time with his children and provides for their needs. Over the years, his children have gained public attention, and many people are curious about their lives and how they relate to their celebrity father. Here is everything you need to know about Eminem's children.

Real name Marshall Bruce Mathers 111 Nickname Eminem, Slim Shady, M&M, Double M Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1972 Age 51 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth St. Joseph, Missouri, United States Current residence Clinton Township, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Mother Deborah Rae Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott Children 3 High School Lincoln High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, film producer Instagram @eminem Twitter @Eminem Facebook @Eminem

Who are Eminem's kids?

How many kids does Eminem have? The American rapper has three children, one biological daughter and two adopted. Find out more about them and who their mothers are.

Hailie Jade Mathers

Hailie Jade Mathers was born on 25 December 1995 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She is 27 years old as of May 2023. She has two half-sisters from her mother's side. Hailie graduated with a degree in psychology in 2018 from Michigan State University.

She is the only child of Eminem and Kimberly 'Kim' Scott. Her parents started dating in high school; Eminem was 15, while Kimberly was 13. They tied the knot on 14 June 1999 and divorced in 2001. However, they remarried in 2006, but after 40 days, they split again.

Hailie is an American podcaster and social media influencer. Her podcast is called Just A Little Shady, where she covers topics of her life and pop culture. Her father has written several songs inspired by her, such as Haile's Song and Mockingbird. The American social media is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

Alaina Marie Mathers

Alaina Marie Scott was born Amanda Marie Scott on 3 May 1993 in the United States. Aliana is 30 years old as of 2023. She has two brothers, namely Patrick and Adam Scott. Alaina attended Chippewa High School, and after completing, she joined Oakland University, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication.

She is the biological daughter of Kim's twin sister, Dawn, who struggled with drug addiction and later died in 2016. Eminem and Kimberly adopted her in the early 2000s. Although she is the biological niece of Eminem, the rapper views her as his daughter. He has even mentioned her in some of his most hit songs, such as Mockingbird.

According to her Instagram profile, Alaina is a mental health and body positivity advocate. Aliana got engaged in December 2021 to Matt Moeller.

Stevie Scott Mathers

Stevie is also one of Eminem's daughters. She is the biological daughter of Kimberly and her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. After divorcing in 2001, Kim got into a relationship with Eric, and together they welcomed a daughter Stevie on I6 April 2002. Their relationship did not last long, as they broke up. The rapper legally adopted Stevie after they remarried. Stevie's biological father died in 2019.

In August 2021, Stevie came out as a non-binary via a TikTok video. They now use all pronouns to describe themselves. They are currently in a relationship with a social media influencer Declan Jace.

FAQs

Who is Eminem? He is a well-known rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor. How old is Eminem? The rapper is 51 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 17 October 1972. How many daughters does Eminem have? He has three daughters; Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie and Stevie Scott. How many biological kids does Eminem have? The rapper has only one biological daughter called, Hailie Jade. How many kids did Eminem adopt? The American actor adopted two children, Alaina Marie and Stevie Scott. Who did Eminem have his first child with? He shares his first kid, Hailie Jade, with his ex-wife, Kimberly 'Kim' Scott. Does Eminem have a son? The American rapper does not have a son.

Eminem's kids are a source of pride for him. He has one biological daughter and two adopted. They share a strong bond with their father, who is termed as a devoted parent who always prioritises their well-being.

