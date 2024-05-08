Singer Terry G doesn't just love to make music that hits every street, he likes to keep up with fashion trends

He told Legit.ng in a chat that fashion is quite important for entertainers and he does not play with it

The Free Madness hitmaker also spoke about his wardrobe malfunction experience, among other issues

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G, believes as an entertainer, fashion plays an important role.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he shared how he stays current with fashion trends and the means he devises to handle any wardrobe malfunction, among other issues.

"Terry G looks glamorous in his outfits. Image credit: @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

Fashion is important for entertainers - Terry G affirms

The music star spoke on the need for fashion for himself and his colleagues.

"Fashion is important and it is a daily thing. As a public figure, you live your life for the people."

Speaking on how he stays up-to-date with the latest trends in fashion, he said:

"I follow what is trending and I also follow it up with my taste."

How does Terry G handle wardrobe malfunctions?

The Free Madness crooner also shared his unexpected fashion moments that destabilases his performances.

"I have always suffered a wardrobe malfunction. It is a steady thing and at times, I get confused when I want to dress out. I change more than once and it helps me to manage the situation."

Aside from delivering energetic performances, the singer is known for his love for jewellries, He told Legit.ng that his favourite fashion accessory has to be gold.

Terry G shares his fashion icons

Whenever he desires to be inspired fashion-wise, he looks up to certain people including American singer T-Pain.

"A lot of people inspire me including Pharrell and T-Pain and it depends on the occasion I am dressing up for."

