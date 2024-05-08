Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Onitsha, Anambra state - The Anambra state police command has dismissed a report about the purported murder of 21 Nigerian soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in the prominent southeast state, via a statement in Awka on Wednesday, May 8, urged the public to disregard the report.

Ikenga said the claims are “unfounded” and “false”.

No such incident happened on Monday evening, May 6, according to the police.

Security agents in Nigeria link the rumour to the controversial separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying leaders and supporters of the organisation are only seeking attention.

The Punch quoted Ikenga as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The Anambra state police command is aware of a misleading, unfounded, and false report titled, ‘Gunmen kill 21 soldiers in Anambra’, recently peddled by some online media and national dailies.

“The command wishes to state that the report is untrue, a product of fiction, and the handiwork of mischief-makers."

Purported killing of soldiers: Army reacts

In a similar vein, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the fake news was part of the propaganda being used as IPOB's tactic.

Daily Trust quoted Nwachukwu as saying:

“I have contacted headquarters 82 Division, in which area of responsibility Anambra State falls and information reaching me is that It’s a fallacy. Clearly IPOB/ ESN propaganda.”

Source: Legit.ng