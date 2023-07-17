Who is Tyler Childers’ wife? Meet Senora May, singer-songwriter

Tyler Childers is an American country music singer-songwriter. He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and gained popularity for his soulful and authentic approach to country music. With a vast and loyal fan base, his personal life, marriage and family life have also drawn much attention. Find out who Tyler Childers’ wife is and what she does for a living.

Senora May and Tyler Childers attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name Senora May Lainhart Childers Gender Female Date of birth 23 May 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Irvine, Kentucky, United States Current residence Lawrence County, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Husband Tyler Childers Children 1 Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $1 million–$2 million Facebook @senoramaymusic Instagram @senoramay

Tyler Childers’ wife's biography

Senora May was born in Appalachia, a rural Irvine, eastern Kentucky town. What is Senora May’s nationality? She has American nationality. She has South American roots, with her maternal grandmother being from Colombia. May has five siblings, although she doesn’t reveal much about them online.

Senora’s mother was an artistic and permissive parent who allowed her to explore and develop her musical talent. Born and raised in Kentucky, her father was a factory worker during Senora’s childhood. Unfortunately, Senora May’s parents divorced when she was seven, and her mother raised her. She has since developed a strong connection with her father, though.

What is Senora May’s age?

Senora May performs on stage at Music for Paradise, a tornado relief fundraiser. Photo: @senoramay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is 32 years old as of 2023. Tyler Childers’ spouse was born on 23 May 1991. The ’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Although she rose to fame as Tyler Childers’ wife, Senora May began writing and performing her songs at a young age. In 2018, Senora May released her debut album titled Lainhart, which garnered critical acclaim and introduced her music to a broader audience.

The singer's wife's sophomore album, The Lovers, The Devil, and the Dailies, was released in 2020 and received widespread acclaim for its personal and captivating songs.

Her music often reflects the trials and triumphs of small-town life, touching on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Her introspective lyrics and passionate vocals have resonated with listeners, earning her a dedicated fan base. She collaborates with her husband on music, which has helped widen the reach for both of them.

What is Senora May Childers’ net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million She makes her earnings predominantly through her music. As she and her husband are both singers and songwriters, they have collaborated on projects, further contributing to their net worth.

How did Senora May and Tyler Childers meet?

Tyler and Senora both grew up in Kentucky and have chosen to stay in their home county even after getting married and achieving fame. The pair met in 2013 while Tyler was working on a farm in Kentucky and May was a student at Berea College. At the time, May was cleaning houses part-time to help with her expenses. Tyler called her “the babe down the creek” about their meeting and falling in love.

One month into their relationship, May was offered a job in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. She asked Tyler to move there with her, and he accepted. They lived in a tiny studio apartment, where they fell in love. They moved back to Kentucky shortly after. She and the tied the knot in 2015.

As two musical talents, the pair have collaborated on musical projects. They are also both passionate about charity work. They are the founders of the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, which focuses its philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian region of Kentucky.

In July 2022, Senora announced via an Instagram post that she was expecting her first child with Tyler. She expressed gratitude, as having a baby is something she has dreamed of for a long time. However, as they are a private couple, they did not reveal when Senora May’s baby was born. They celebrated their baby with a Mother’s Day poem on their charity’s Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Tyler Childers married to? The country singer is married to Senora May, a fellow singer and songwriter. What is Senora May’s real name? She was born Senora May Lainhart. Did Senora May have her baby? Yes, she had her baby, although she did not reveal the baby’s date of birth. What is Senora May’s baby’s name? The singer is yet to reveal her kid's name to the public. What genre is Senora May? She mainly sings country music like her spouse but has revealed that she is open to exploring multiple subgenres within country music. How long have Tyler and Senora May been together? They have been married for over seven years as of 2023 but have been in a relationship since 2013.

