Who are Karl Malone’s children? Meet the former NBA star’s kids

Karl Malone is a former professional basketball player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) from the United States. He is considered to be one of the best power forward players in NBA history who used to play for the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from his thriving career, he is also a father. Who are Karl Malone’s children, and where are they now?

Karl Malone was born 24 July 1963 in Summerfield, Louisiana, USA. He was a 14-time NBA All-Star and an 11-time member of the All-NBA first team. The basketball player is the player in the history of the NBA to score 2,000 points or more in ten consecutive seasons. Discover who Karl Malone’s children are and whether they followed in his footsteps.

Profile summary

Full name Karl Anthony Malone Nickname The Mailman Gender Male Date of birth 24 July 1963 Age 60 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Summerfield, Louisiana, United States Current residence Ruston, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'9" Height in centimetres 210 Weight in pounds 260 Weight in kilograms 117 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Shedrick Hay Mother Shirley Malone Siblings 9 Relationship status Married Partner Kay Kinsey Children 7 School Summerfield High School University Louisiana Tech University Profession Former basketball player

Karl Malone’s children

How many kids does Karl Malone have? The former NBA player has seven children as of 2023. Here are Karl Malone’s kids.

Cheryl Ford (42)

Cheryl is Karl Malone’s oldest child, along with her twin brother named Daryl, born on 6 June 1981. She is 42 years old as of 2023. Karl Malone’s twins were born from the relationship between his father and his high school lover, Bonita Ford. Her mom gave birth to Cheryl and her twin a few weeks after graduating high school.

Like her father, Cheryl is a former professional basketball player. She started playing basketball during her high school days at Summerfield High School. Karl Malone’s daughter is a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team member based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Detroit Shock. She attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana.

Daryl Ford (42)

Daryl Ford is Cheryl's twin brother, born on 6 June 1981. The twins were born when the NBA player was only 17 years old. They were brought up by their mother in Summerfield, Louisiana, USA. Their father was absent most of Cheryl and Daryl's childhood but showed up during their teen years.

Daryl enrolled at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. While on campus, Karl Malone’s son played basketball at Louisiana Tech.

Demetress Bell (39)

Karl Malone has been criticised because he had a child with a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell. At that time, he was 20 years old. The former NBA player and Gloria welcomed their son, Demetress Bell, on 3 May 1984. However, Karl was not actively involved in raising Demetress, which made Gloria's family bring up a suit against Malone in 1998.

Bell’s family asked him to provide $200 per week to cater for Demetress’ upbringing, but he decided to settle the case outside court for an undisclosed amount. Over the years, Demetress and his father’s relationship have since gotten closer.

Kadee Malone (31)

Kadee Malone was born on 8 November 1991. She was born from his father’s marriage to the retired American supermodel Kay Kinsey. The couple tied the knot on 24 December 1990, and their marriage has lasted for more than three decades.

Kadee is the proprietor and operator of the cigar bar Legend Cigar and Vape. Besides that, she is the owner of the beauty company Kadee Malone Lifestyle Collection.

Kylee Malone (31)

Kylee Malone is the second child in Karl and Kay's marriage. Karl Malone's daughter was born in 1992, and she is 31 years as of 2023. Kylee is a businesswoman who owns a company called Smile Kyle Tooth Gem.

K.J. Malone (28)

K.J. Malone is Karl and Kay's third child. He was born on 8 May 1995 in Ruston, Los Angeles, California. His full name is Karl Anthony Malone Jr. Like his dad, he is actively involved in sports, but as a football player. He attended Cedar Creek High School in Texas, United States. In May 2017, he graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

As a football player, he tackled offensive tackle positions in the LSU Tigers football team. K.J. Malone started being actively involved in football in 2014 when he played 26 snaps on the line against New Mexico State.

Karlee Malone (25)

Karlee Malone is the youngest child of the former NBA player and Kay Kinsey. She is a popular internet star and model. She was born in 1998 in Ruston, Louisiana, United States. The model has posed for notable companies, including AMAX and SLU. She is 25 years as of 2023.

FAQs

How many kids does Karl Malone have? The former professional basketball player is a father of seven children. Does Karl Malone have a daughter? He has four daughters: Karlee, Kylee, Kadee Malone and Cheryl Ford. Does Karl Malone have a son? The former NBA player has three sons: K.J. Malone, Demetress Bell and Daryl Ford. Who are Karl Malone’s twins? He has twins with Bonita Ford, namely Cheryl and Daryl Ford. Who is Karl Malone’s oldest child? His oldest children are his twins (Cheryl and Daryl Ford), born on 6 June 1981. Who are Karl Malone’s ex-partners? The former NBA player’s ex-girlfriends are Bonita Ford and Gloria Bell.

Karl Malone is a former professional basketball power forward from the United States. His popularity in the sports industry has created an interest in his personal life. Many people want to know who Karl Malone’s children are. The former basketball power forward has seven children, four daughters and three sons.

