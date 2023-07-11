Layla Kiffin’s biography: where is Lane Kiffin's ex-wife today?

Layla Kiffin is an American ex-celebrity spouse widely known for being the ex-wife of Lane Kiffin. Lane is a prominent American football coach. He is the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, also known as the University of Mississippi football team.

Layla Kiffin came into the limelight following her marriage to Lane Kiffin. Layla and Lane were married for over 12 years before calling it quits in 2016. Since their divorce, she has kept her life away from the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Layla Reaves Kiffin Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Manhattan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father John Reaves Mother Patti Siblings 2 Education Buchholz High School, University of Florida Net worth $250,000

Layla Kiffin's biography

The American celebrity was born on 3 January 1974 in Florida, United States. She is the daughter of the late Thomas Johnson Reaves and Patti. Her father was a renowned American college and professional football player.

He played for several teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tampa Bay Bandits. Thomas struggled with drug addiction-related problems for most of his 11-year NFL career. He died on 1 August 2017.

Layla's parents divorced when she was young. She was raised by her father alongside her two older brothers, Stephen and David. Like their late father, Stephen played college football for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Michigan State Spartans.

He is a backup quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. On the other hand, David serves as an assistant coach for the Tennessee Volunteers football.

Educational background

The ex-celebrity spouse attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, where she became a cheerleader. She later proceeded to the University of Florida and graduated in 1997.

Career

There is little known about Layla's career path. However, according to her Instagram account, she is the founder of Pinched. This is a service that shops for personal and business gifts, wrap them nicely with a handwritten note, and delivers them to their clients.

Is Layla Kiffin married?

She is presumably single at the moment. She has never been in any public relationship since her divorce from former American football player Lane Kiffin. Layla and Lane first met in 1999, and after dating for about five years, the former lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2004.

They, however, divorced in 2016, ending their 12 years of marriage. Layla Kiffin and Lane divorced following allegations of the latter cheating on his wife with Kristen Saban, the daughter of his former head coach. The ex-couple has three children, two daughters and a son. The two are co-parenting their children.

Layla Kiffin's daughters

Layla Kiffin's daughters are Landry, born in 2005 and Pressley Kiffin, born in 2007. Their son Monte Knox Kiffin was born in 2010. Landry and Pressley are both rising social media influencers. The duo are popular on TikTok, where they often share short videos showcasing their dancing skills.

Landry presently has over 51 thousand followers on her TikTok account, while Pressley has more than 44 thousand followers.

Where is Layla Kiffin today?

Lane Kiffin's ex-wife lives a private life in Manhattan, United States, with her three children. She reportedly received about 34.5% of her ex-partner's total assets as a divorce settlement.

Fast facts about Layla Kiffin

Who is Layla Kiffin? She is an American ex-celebrity spouse, widely known as Lane Monte Kiffin's former wife. How old is Layla Kiffin? She is 49 years old as of 2023. She was born on 3 January 1974. Who is Layla Kiffin's dad? Her father is the late John Reaves, a former . Where does Layla Kiffin live? She currently resides in Manhattan, United States, with her three children. How tall is Layla Kiffin? The mother of three is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Layla Kiffin's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand.

Layla Kiffin is famous for being the former wife of the legendary American football coach, Lane Kiffin. The pair divorced in 2016, marking the end of their 12 years of marriage. Currently, Layla lives her life away from the spotlight in Manhattan, United States, with her two daughters and son.

