Tony Berlin’s biography: who is Harris Faulkner's husband?

Tony Berlin is a former journalist, public relation expert and businessperson. He came into the spotlight after he became the host of Good Morning America. Tony has also worked with notable media networks, such as ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS. He is also known as Harris Faulkner’s husband. He is also the founder of a public relations company known as Berlin Media Relations.

Pictures of Tony Berlin and his wife. Photo: @harrisfaulkner, @tony.berlin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Harris Faulkner's husband? He is Tony Berlin, an experienced public and media relations professional. He is a reporter, TV show host and producer. Tony and his wife have been married since April 2003. They have two children.

Profile summary

Full name Tony Berlin Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 1968 Age 54 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence New York, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Harris Faulkner Children 2 High school Amphitheater High School College Occidental College, American University in Washington, DC, Poynter Institute Profession Journalist, public relations expert, businessperson Twitter @TonyBerlinMedia

Tony Berlin’s biography

The former journalist was born in Tucson, Arizona, United States, and currently resides in New York, New York, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Tony's parents divorced when he was two years old, and his mother took custody of him and his sister and raised them in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Berlin’s education

He completed his high school education at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Arizona. After graduating from high school, he attended Occidental College, where he graduated with a political science degree in 1989.

Later, he obtained a master's degree in Public Policy and Journalism from the American University in Washington, DC. In 2001, he also enrolled in a reporting workshop and leader academy at Poynter Institute.

How old is Tony Berlin?

The American television personality is 54 years old as of 2023. When was Tony Berlin born? He was born on 13 October 1968. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Tony Berlin do?

Tony is a former Journalist, public relations expert and businessperson. According to his LinkedIn profile, Tony began his career as an elementary school teacher at Humphreys Elementary School in East Los Angeles from 1989 to 1992.

Tony Berlin commenced his career in the media industry as an intern reporter for PBS News. Later, he landed his first job at ABC as a TV host on Good Morning America.

In 1993, he started working as a television producer for Cox Enterprises. While there, he was a Capitol Hill Field producer, covering national news in DC for 12 Cox television stations. He later served as a television news reporter for the WJCL 22 in Savannah, Georgia, US and WSLS 10 in Roanoke, Virginia.

In 1995, he became a reporter and anchor for Cox Enterprises in Dayton, Ohio. While there, he was the lead reporter in 5,6 and 11 pm newscasts and produced and anchored the political Newsmaker Sunday program; as a fill-in anchor. He held the position until 1998. He later became a reporter and anchor at WCCO-TV Twin Cities, where he worked for seven years.

Tony is currently the president and CEO of Berlin Media Relations. Previously, he was a public relations manager and director for various companies, including Padilla Speer Beardsley.

How did Tony Berlin and Harris Faulkner meet?

Tony and Harris reportedly met in 2001 through a close friend while working on competing TV stations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Faulkner was an anchor for KSTP-TV, while Berlin was a reporter for WCCO-TV.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 12 April 2003 in Rio Rico, Arizona. They share two children named Bella Berlin, born in 2007, and Danika Berlin, born in 2010. The family of four currently resides in New York City, United States.

Tony Berlin’s wife is an American television show host and newscaster known for hosting popular American TV shows, such as Outnumbered and The Faulkner Focus. She also hosts her primetime political franchise called Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner. She received six Emmys, including the 2005 Best Newscaster and Best News Special awards.

What is Tony Berlin’s height?

Harris Faulkner’s husband stands 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tony Berlin

Tony Berlin is a prominent American TV news reporter, producer and host. He became famous as the host of Good Morning America. He has also worked with other prestigious media companies such as CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Furthermore, he is the CEO and president of Berlin Media Relations.

