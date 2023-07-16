Who is Taylor Lewan’s wife? Meet Taylin Lewan (née Gallacher)

Taylin Gallacher Lewan is a Canadian-born former model, philanthropist and animal advocate. She is widely recognised as Taylor Lewan’s wife. Her husband is an American football offensive tackle. While her husband boasts a high-profile career, Taylin often keeps her personal life under wraps.

Taylor Lewan's wife, Taylin Gallacher, first gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with the footballer. She is a philanthropist and animal advocate and has worked on a number of charitable initiatives across the United States, especially in Nashville. She and her husband have been married since 2018, and their family keeps growing.

Full name Taylin Gallacher Lewan Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Taylor Lewan Profession Former model, philanthropist, animal advocate Instagram @taylinlewan

Taylor Lewan’s wife’s biography

Taylin Gallacher Lewan was born in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada but currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She is a Canadian-American national of white ethnicity. She has siblings, but their identities are unknown.

What is Taylin Gallacher’s age?

The American-based animal advocate is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Taylin Lewan's birthday? She was born on 22 June 1996. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Taylor Lewan’s spouse is a former model, philanthropist and animal advocate. She has spearheaded charitable initiatives across Nashville to fight homelessness and hunger. She co-founded Feeding Nashville with Hayley Hubbard to provide daily meals to individuals and families in middle Tennessee.

Together with her husband, they have worked in various charitable organisations. In 2020, the pair handed meals and flowers to the families and the hardworking healthcare staff at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Taylor Lewan and Taylin Gallacher’s relationship

Taylin has been married to her long-time partner for a while now. Taylor and Taylin first met in 2016 in Arizona, ten days before Valentine's Day. Interestingly, the pair got engaged two weeks after their first meeting. On 14 February 2023, Taylor posted a picture of them on Instagram and wrote,

Happy Valentine’s Day to my incredible wife @taylinlewan. 7 years ago, we sat in Arizona on Valentine’s Day, we met 10 days before that. You were going back to Nashville, and I was so scared if you would even come back. 2 weeks later, you came back to AZ, and we got engaged. I love you so much.

The two were engaged for two years and eventually tied the knot in April 2018 in Big Sur, California. They have two daughters named Wynne Rebel, born on 5 July 2017 and Willow Lewan. Taylor Lewan’s family currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Taylin Lewan’s husband is a professional football player for the Tennessee Titans of the NFL. He was selected by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played college football at Michigan, receiving the first-team All-American honours twice.

What is Taylin Gallacher’s height?

Taylor Lewan’s wife is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Taylin Gallacher

Who is Taylin Gallacher? She is an American former model, philanthropist and animal advocate best known for being Taylor Lewan’s wife. Where is Taylin Gallacher from? She was born in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. How old is Taylin Gallacher Lewan? The celebrity wife is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 June 1996. Who is Taylor Lewan married to? The American football tackle for the Tennessee Titans has been married to Taylin Gallacher for five years. They tied the knot in April 2018. Does Taylin Gallacher have children? Yes, she has two daughters named Wynne Rebel and Willow Lewan. What is Taylin Gallacher’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Where does Taylin Gallacher live? She currently resides with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Taylor Lewan’s wife, Taylin Lewan, is a Canadian-American former model, philanthropist and animal advocate. She came into the spotlight following her marriage to Taylor Lewan, an American professional football player for the Tennessee Titans of the NFL. She and her husband have been married for five years. They have two daughters.

