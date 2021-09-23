Jennifer Rauchet’s biography: What is known about Pete Hegseth's wife?

Jennifer Rauchet is an American executive producer who works for Fox News. She has been in the media industry for many years now. Besides being a career woman at Fox News, she is also known as Pete Hegseth's wife.

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet both work in the media industry. Many people are curious to know how the two met. Here is all you need to know about Jennifer Rauchet, her family, and her career.

Jennifer Rauchet's bio

Jennifer was born in the United States of America. Little is known about her parents and childhood life. Her father was a businessman, while her mother was a homemaker.

How old is Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth?

Jennifer was born on 30th January, but her exact year of birth is yet to be confirmed. Her exact age as of 2021 is yet to be confirmed. However, she is estimated to be in her late thirties or early forties. Her Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

The executive producer at Fox went to Towson University in Maryland after completing her high school education. She graduated from the university with a degree in Journalism.

Jennifer Rauchet's Fox News career

The executive producer started her career at Fox News in 2006. Over the years, she has proved that she is hardworking and passionate about her job. She is the executive producer of Fox & Friends, a show that has been airing since 1998. She also produces Watters’ World by Jesse Watters.

Before joining the Fox News fraternity, she worked for WPIX-TV as a producer. She started her journalism career in this station in 2001. Her job is usually behind the cameras, so she does not appear on the television screen.

Is Jennifer Rauchet married?

The Fox News Executive Producer is Pete Hegseth's spouse. Pete, a television host, author, and former Army National Guard officer, is her second husband. She is his third wife, and details of her ex-husband are scarce.

Pete was previously married to Meredith Schwarz between 2004 and 2009. In 2010, he married his second wife, Samantha, but the union was dissolved in 2017.

Jennifer and Pete started dating in 2016. At the time, Pete was still married to Samantha, so the relationship attracted much attention and scrutiny from the media. His infidelity caused the end of his marriage to Samantha.

Jennifer got pregnant with their first child together in 2017. The relationship blossomed, and the couple got engaged on June 16 2019. The two were engaged for two months before becoming husband and wife.

When was Pete Hegseth's wedding to Jennifer?

Is Pete Hegseth married now? Yes, he married Jennifer, his third and current wife, on 16th August 2019. The event was held at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey, United States of America.

Who is Jennifer Rauchet's baby?

Pete Hegseth's family is made of seven children. In 2017, the couple gave birth to their first child together and named her Gwen Hegseth. Each of them also has three children from previous marriages.

Jennifer Rauchet's first marriage brought forth two sons and a daughter. The boys' names are Jackson and Luke, while her daughter's name is Kenzie. She also has three step-sons whose names are Boone, Rex, and Gunner.

The big family of seven children resides in Holmdel Municipality in New Jersey.

Net worth

Jennifer's primary source of income is her career as a journalist, specifically as an executive producer. While it is apparent that she has raked a sizeable amount of wealth and money from her job, her exact net worth is yet to be disclosed to the public.

Body measurements

The executive producer at Fox News has a slim build. She weighs about 52 kg or 114 pounds, and her height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Rauchet is a hardworking career woman in the American media industry. She has a lot of experience in the field and is a mother of seven when away from work.

