Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend? singer’s dating history

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She has gained significant recognition and popularity due to her boldness, explicit lyrics, charismatic stage presence, and empowering persona. Her dating life has also garnered much attention. Find out who Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend is and her past relationships.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was born on 15 February 1995 in Houston, Texas. Her music often celebrates female empowerment, body positivity, and sexual liberation. She is also known for coining the term "Hot Girl Summer," a cultural phenomenon representing confidence, self-assurance, and living life to the fullest.

Megan Thee Stallion’s dating history

The Texas-born singer has been linked to multiple high-profile personalities over the years. However, only two pairings in her relationship timeline have been confirmed by either party. Here are Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriends, rumoured and confirmed.

Romelu Lukaku (May 2023)

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating? The star is rumoured to be dating Romelu Lukaku, a Belgian professional football player. Known for his strength, speed, and clinical finishing, Romelu Lukaku is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in world football.

Rumours about Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship emerged on 30 May 2023. People reported that they were spotted together at Lukaku’s teammate, Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Photos went viral online of them holding hands and looking cosy together shortly after the rapper was rumoured to have broken up with her long-term flame, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine.

As rumours of the pair’s relationship continued online, fans speculated that they had developed a friendship through their mutual management. Lukaku became the first English Premier League player to be signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports management company in 2018. Shortly after, Megan signed a management deal with the American rapper’s entertainment company in September 2019.

Travis Kelce (April 2023)

In April 2023, Thee Stallion was thought to be seeing NFL superstar Travis Kelce. She was a presenter at the Country Music Awards in Austin, Texas, and the American football star allegedly flew her there in his private jet. However, nothing ever came of the gossip as they are yet to be spotted together again or to confirm their connection.

Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine (2020–February 2023)

Born Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, Pardi is an American rapper known for his 2018 single Backin' It Up featuring Cardi B. The two were first connected professionally when Pardi was listed as one of the writers on Megan and Cardi B's 2020 hit single WAP.

The relationship shortly turned romantic, and Megan confirmed Pardi as her boyfriend in February 2021. She first mentioned that she had a "boo" in a Twitter post. Shortly, he confirmed Pardi was the mystery boo in an Instagram Live session. Pardi also confirmed their pairing with photos from their Valentine's Day date. They celebrated their first anniversary on social media in October 2021.

They were first said to have split in January 2022. The rumours started after fans noticed that Megan had deleted all photos of Pardi from her Instagram page. There were also allegations that their split happened because Megan had physically assaulted her then-boyfriend in a drunken incident.

Pardi came out in a post on his Instagram stories clearing the air. He said the abuse story was made up and that they had never been violent towards each other. He also denied having broken up with the Savage crooner.

In December 2022, Pardi was very vocal about his support for Megan as she underwent her trial against Tory Lanez. In May 2023, he made his open mic poetry debut with a rousing poem presumably about Megan. Unfortunately, by the end of the month, they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Megan was spotted with someone else.

Tory Lanez (2020)

The two rappers were first spotted together in April 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent much time together, and it was clear they were close. However, things turned sour after an incident in which Tory was accused of shooting Megan in the foot.

After a drawn-out court case, Lanez was found guilty of the charges. Thee Stallion has clarified that although they had a sexual relationship, they were never exclusively dating.

Moneybagg Yo (2019–2020)

The pair linked in 2019 after multiple appearances together. However, they were never vocal about their romantic involvement. In January 2020, Yo confirmed that they had been dating but had since split. The singer-songwriter further stated that there was no bad blood between them regardless, and they only split because of irreconcilable differences.

FAQs

Is Megan Thee Stallion single? No, the Body rapper is suspected to be in a romantic relationship with Romelo Lukaku. Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s husband? She is yet to get married as of 2023. Who is Megan Thee Stallion in a relationship with? She is rumoured to be dating Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku. Who is Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend? Her previous confirmed relationships was with fellow American rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Moneybagg Yo. What happened to Megan and Pardi? They are suspected to have split sometime in early 2023. However, neither has addressed the rumours, and the reason for their split remains unknown. Who has Megan Thee Stallion dated? Her only confirmed relationships have been with Pardi Fontaine and rapper Moneybagg Yo. However, she has been rumoured to have dated several other famous people, including rappers G-Eazy and Tory Lanez.

Megan's romantic life has been scrutinised since she rose to fame. Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend's history includes high-profile names in the American entertainment and sports industries.

